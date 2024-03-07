Arthouse Cinema Training Announces Dates for 2024 Edition in Berlin

BERLIN: The 21st edition of the Arthouse Cinema Training organised by the International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas ( CICAE ) will be held in Berlin from 19 to 25 August 2024.

Arthouse Cinema Training is an intensive one-week programme that brings together arthouse exhibition professionals from across the world.

The only programme of its kind, the Training gives participants a unique chance to learn from top experts in the industry, form lasting connections with international colleagues, and gain a 360° perspective of the global arthouse cinema landscape.

Visit www.cicae.org to get an insightful approach to the training structure, reach out to the organisers at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or click HERE for the press release.