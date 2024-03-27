CICAE Launches Call for Applications for Arthouse Cinema Training 2024

BERLIN: Applications are open for the 21st Arthouse Cinema Training, a one-week intensive programme to be held in Berlin 19 – 25 August 2024, organised by the International Association of Arthouse Cinemas ( CICAE ).

As spaces are limited and high on demand, participants should apply early. For full consideration in the first round, please apply by 21 April 2024 at www.cicae.org.

Arthouse Cinema Training provides exclusive workshops, mentoring and industry visits that cover everything one needs to know about: arthouse programming; growing and connecting with the audience; marketing strategies; business planning, budgeting, fundraising, data analysis and the latest cinema tech trends; sustainability, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion.

The residential Training is a unique opportunity to meet international industry experts (cinema exhibitors, filmmakers, distributors, festival organisers, funding representatives, advocacy leaders, decision-makers) and build meaningful connections.

For more information visit www.cicae.org or reach out to the organisers at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Click HERE for the press release.