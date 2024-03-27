Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Co-production Support

STRASBOURG: Eight projects from FNE partner countries are among the 26 projects that received Co-production support from Eurimages on 26 March 2024. They include new films by Agnieszka Holland, Hana Jušić, Dane Komljen and Marko Naberšnik.

Agnieszka Holland’s Franz, a coproduction between the Czech Republic, Germany and Poland, is among the projects that received the biggest amount of support of 500,000 EUR.

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Eurimages Co-production Support:

9-Month Contract (Georgia, Bulgaria) Documentary 80,000 EUR

Directed by Ketevan Vashagashvili

Desire Lines (Serbia, the Netherlands, Croatia, Germany) 120,000 EUR

Directed by Dane Komljen



Don't Let Me Die (Romania, Bulgaria) 150,000 EUR

Directed by Andrei Epure

Franz (Czech Republic, Germany, Poland) 500,000 EUR

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

God Will Not Help (Croatia, Romania, France, Slovenia) 390,000 EUR

Directed by Hana Jušić



If Pigeons Turned to Gold (Czech Republic, Slovakia) Documentary 36,000 EUR

Directed by Josefina Lubojacki

Supporting Role (Georgia, Estonia, Turkey) 160,000 EUR

Directed by Ana Urushadze

Whites Wash at Ninety (Slovenia, Italy, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro) 149,000 EUR

Directed by Marko Naberšnik



Click HERE to see the full list.