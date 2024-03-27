27-03-2024

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Co-production Support

By

    STRASBOURG: Eight projects from FNE partner countries are among the 26 projects that received Co-production support from Eurimages on 26 March 2024. They include new films by Agnieszka Holland, Hana Jušić, Dane Komljen and Marko Naberšnik.

    Agnieszka Holland’s Franz, a coproduction between the Czech Republic, Germany and Poland, is among the projects that received the biggest amount of support of 500,000 EUR.

    Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Eurimages Co-production Support:

    9-Month Contract (Georgia, Bulgaria) Documentary 80,000 EUR
    Directed by Ketevan Vashagashvili

    Desire Lines (Serbia, the Netherlands, Croatia, Germany) 120,000 EUR
    Directed by Dane Komljen
     
    Don't Let Me Die (Romania, Bulgaria)  150,000 EUR
    Directed by Andrei Epure

    Franz (Czech Republic, Germany, Poland)  500,000 EUR
    Directed by Agnieszka Holland

    God Will Not Help (Croatia, Romania, France, Slovenia) 390,000 EUR
    Directed by Hana Jušić
     
    If Pigeons Turned to Gold (Czech Republic, Slovakia) Documentary 36,000  EUR
    Directed by Josefina Lubojacki

    Supporting Role (Georgia, Estonia, Turkey) 160,000 EUR
    Directed by Ana Urushadze

    Whites Wash at Ninety (Slovenia, Italy, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro) 149,000 EUR
    Directed by Marko Naberšnik
     
    Click HERE to see the full list.

    Published in Region

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« French/Hungarian Rematch and Latvian Soviet Jeans Win at SeriesMania