Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Co-production Support

Agnieszka Holland’s Franz, a coproduction between the Czech Republic, Germany and Poland, is among the projects that received the biggest amount of support of 500,000 EUR.
Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Eurimages Co-production Support:
9-Month Contract (Georgia, Bulgaria) Documentary 80,000 EUR
Directed by Ketevan Vashagashvili
Desire Lines (Serbia, the Netherlands, Croatia, Germany) 120,000 EUR
Directed by Dane Komljen
Don't Let Me Die (Romania, Bulgaria) 150,000 EUR
Directed by Andrei Epure
Franz (Czech Republic, Germany, Poland) 500,000 EUR
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
God Will Not Help (Croatia, Romania, France, Slovenia) 390,000 EUR
Directed by Hana Jušić
If Pigeons Turned to Gold (Czech Republic, Slovakia) Documentary 36,000 EUR
Directed by Josefina Lubojacki
Supporting Role (Georgia, Estonia, Turkey) 160,000 EUR
Directed by Ana Urushadze
Whites Wash at Ninety (Slovenia, Italy, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro) 149,000 EUR
Directed by Marko Naberšnik
Click HERE to see the full list.