Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Co-production Support and Series Co-Production Support

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Eurimages Co-production Support:
Dust (Belgium, Greece, Poland) 400,000 EUR
Directed by Anke Blondé
Fleur Bleue (Canada, Bulgaria) 420,000 EUR
Directed by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles
Hatixhe and Shaban (Germany, Kosovo, Albania, Slovenia) 160,000 EUR
Directed by Visar Morina
Kartli (France, Georgia) 60,000 EUR Documentary
Directed by Tamar Kalandadze, Julien Pebrel
On Their Own (Romania, Italy) 155,000 EUR
Directed by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu
Tiger Martindale's Survival Experts (Latvia, Lithuania) 228,000 EUR
Directed by Pavels Gumennikovs
To the Victory! (Ukraine, Lithuania) 70,000 EUR
Directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych
Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Series Co-Production Support:
BFF (Lithuania, Slovakia) 500,000 EUR
Created by Agnė Adomėnė and Urtė Oettinger
Produced by Art Shot
Coproduced by Artichoke
Detective von Fock (Estonia, Latvia, Italy) 250,000 EUR
Created by Leana Jalukse
Produced by 360 Media OÜ
Coproduced by SIA Bergmane Production, Movie.mento
Droneland (Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland) 500,000 EUR
Created by Nicolas Steil
Produced by Iris Productions
Coproduced by Syrreal Entertainment, Topkapi Films, Enter Film, Iris Productions Deutschland
Moloch (Slovakia, Czech Republic) 500,000 EUR
Created by Lukáš Hanulák, Vratislav Šlajer and Štefan Titka
Produced by Raketa
Coproduced by Bionaut
