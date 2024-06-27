27-06-2024

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Co-production Support and Series Co-Production Support

By
    STRASBOURG: Seven projects from FNE partner countries are among the 31 long films receiving Eurimages Co-production Support on 25 June 2024, while four of the nine projects receiving Council of Europe’s Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions support on 27 June 2024  are (co)produced by an FNE partner country.

    Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Eurimages Co-production Support:

    Dust (Belgium, Greece, Poland)  400,000 EUR
    Directed by Anke Blondé

    Fleur Bleue (Canada, Bulgaria)   420,000 EUR
    Directed by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles

    Hatixhe and Shaban (Germany, Kosovo, Albania, Slovenia)  160,000 EUR
    Directed by Visar Morina

    Kartli (France, Georgia)  60,000 EUR  Documentary
    Directed by Tamar Kalandadze, Julien Pebrel

    On Their Own (Romania, Italy)  155,000 EUR
    Directed by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu
     
    Tiger Martindale's Survival Experts (Latvia, Lithuania)  228,000 EUR
    Directed by Pavels Gumennikovs

    To the Victory! (Ukraine, Lithuania)  70,000 EUR
    Directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych

    Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Series Co-Production Support:

    BFF (Lithuania, Slovakia)  500,000 EUR
    Created by Agnė Adomėnė and Urtė Oettinger  
    Produced by Art Shot
    Coproduced by Artichoke

    Detective von Fock (Estonia, Latvia, Italy)  250,000 EUR
    Created by Leana Jalukse
    Produced by 360 Media OÜ
    Coproduced by SIA Bergmane Production, Movie.mento

    Droneland (Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland)  500,000 EUR
    Created by Nicolas Steil
    Produced by Iris Productions
    Coproduced by Syrreal Entertainment, Topkapi Films, Enter Film, Iris Productions Deutschland

    Moloch (Slovakia, Czech Republic) 500,000 EUR
    Created by Lukáš Hanulák, Vratislav Šlajer and Štefan Titka
    Produced by Raketa
    Coproduced by Bionaut

    Click HERE to see the full list of the Co-production Support winners and HERE for the full list of the CE’s Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions winners.

