Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Co-production Support and Series Co-Production Support

STRASBOURG: Seven projects from FNE partner countries are among the 31 long films receiving Eurimages Co-production Support on 25 June 2024, while four of the nine projects receiving Council of Europe’s Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions support on 27 June 2024 are (co)produced by an FNE partner country.

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Eurimages Co-production Support:

Dust (Belgium, Greece, Poland) 400,000 EUR

Directed by Anke Blondé

Fleur Bleue (Canada, Bulgaria) 420,000 EUR

Directed by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles

Hatixhe and Shaban (Germany, Kosovo, Albania, Slovenia) 160,000 EUR

Directed by Visar Morina

Kartli (France, Georgia) 60,000 EUR Documentary

Directed by Tamar Kalandadze, Julien Pebrel

On Their Own (Romania, Italy) 155,000 EUR

Directed by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu



Tiger Martindale's Survival Experts (Latvia, Lithuania) 228,000 EUR

Directed by Pavels Gumennikovs

To the Victory! (Ukraine, Lithuania) 70,000 EUR

Directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Series Co-Production Support:

BFF (Lithuania, Slovakia) 500,000 EUR

Created by Agnė Adomėnė and Urtė Oettinger

Produced by Art Shot

Coproduced by Artichoke

Detective von Fock (Estonia, Latvia, Italy) 250,000 EUR

Created by Leana Jalukse

Produced by 360 Media OÜ

Coproduced by SIA Bergmane Production, Movie.mento

Droneland (Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland) 500,000 EUR

Created by Nicolas Steil

Produced by Iris Productions

Coproduced by Syrreal Entertainment, Topkapi Films, Enter Film, Iris Productions Deutschland

Moloch (Slovakia, Czech Republic) 500,000 EUR

Created by Lukáš Hanulák, Vratislav Šlajer and Štefan Titka

Produced by Raketa

Coproduced by Bionaut

Click HERE to see the full list of the Co-production Support winners and HERE for the full list of the CE’s Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions winners.