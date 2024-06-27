Apply for Erich Pommer Institute’s Upcoming Activities

POTSDAM: The Erich Pommer Institute ( EPI ) is organising an info session about its programme Audiovisual Women. The info session will be held online on 22 August 2024, 14:00 CEST and it is free of charge.

Couch Thea Mikkelsen and last year’s alumna Anita Hugi will answer your every question about Audiovisual Women, a programme designed especially for female professionals in mid- to senior-level management positions along the audiovisual production value chain.

Click HERE to register for the info session.

Till 1 July 2024, you can save a seat at the workshop Play, Promote, Publish!, which will be held in Berlin and online in two modules (July and October 2024). The workshop will reveal the world of games marketing through creative strategies and techniques to successfully present and market your projects on digital platforms.

Click HERE to book a seat.

On 25 July 2024, 14:00, EPI will organise an info session about its Female Leadership Programme Series Women. Helene Grandqvist, coach in Module 2, and Meg Messmer, alumna of the last year’s edition, will tell you what to expect from the seminar in terms of exercises, seminar content and coaching opportunities.

The info session is free of charge and for registration you can click HERE.

You should also know that EPI is offering two scholarship for its exclusive European Film Business and LAW LL.M | MBA programme, organised in partnership with the Film University Babelsberg KONRAD WOLF and the University of Potsdam. The programme is designed to help you navigate the European audiovisual landscape and master essential business and legal insights, with practical knowledge and expert guidance at your fingertips.

The deadline for applications is 31 July 2024 and you can apply HERE.

Click HERE for the newsletter.

