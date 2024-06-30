30-06-2024

Support for German Films for Distribution in FNE Partner Countries

    BERLIN: Twelve German titles are the beneficiaries of the “Distribution Support” programme of German Films in the second batch for 2024. A total of 45 foreign theatrical releases received a total of 306,000 EUR.

    The Distribution Support funding programme was launched in 2005 and its aim is to support the theatrical release of German films abroad.

    German Films Receiving Support for Distribution in FNE Partner Countries:

    Chantal and the Magic Kingdom by Bora Dagtekin in Hungary 7,000 EUR
    Distributor: InterCom
    World sales: Picture Tree International
    Theatrical release: 29 August 2024

    Dying by Matthias Glasner in Romania   3,000 EUR
    Distributor: Freealize
    World sales: The Match Factory
    Theatrical release: 11 October 2024

    Elaha by Milena Aboyan in North Macedonia   3,000 EUR
    Distributor: Cutaway
    World sales: Pluto Film
    Theatrical release: 10 October 2024

    Führer and Seducer by Joachim A. Lang in Czech Republic   4,000 EUR
    Distributor: DonArt Production
    World sales: Beta Film
    Theatrical release: 20 October 2024

    Girl You Know It’s True by Simon Verhoeven in Hungary   8,000 EUR
    Distributor: Vertigo Media
    World sales: Voltage Pictures
    Theatrical release: 23 May 2024

    Lucy Wanted by Till Endemann in Croatia  4,500 EUR
    Distributor: Radar
    World sales: The Playmaker Munich
    Theatrical release: 12 September 2024

    Lucy Wanted by Till Endemann in Serbia  3,000 EUR
    Distributor: Cinefest
    World sales: The Playmaker Munich
    Theatrical release: 29 August 2024

    One Last Evening by Lukas Nathrath in Poland   6,000 EUR
    Distributor: Aurora Films
    World sales: Beta Cinema
    Theatrical release: 24 May 2024

    Sun and Concrete by David Wnendt in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania   8,000 EUR
    Distributor: Unlimited Media
    World sales: Moonrise Pictures
    Theatrical release: 30 August 2024

    The Chaos Sisters Feat. Penguin Paul by Mike Marzuk in Estonia   4,000 EUR
    Distributor: Unlimited Media
    World sales: The Playmaker Munich
    Theatrical release: 9 August 2024

    The Chaos Sisters Feat. Penguin Paul by Mike Marzuk in Latvia   4,000 EUR
    Distributor: Unlimited Media
    World sales: The Playmaker Munich
    Theatrical release: 9 August 2024

    The Chaos Sisters Feat. Penguin Paul by Mike Marzuk in Lithuania   4,000 EUR
    Distributor: Unlimited Media
    World sales: The Playmaker Munich
    Theatrical release: 11 October 2024

    The Universal Theory by Timm Kröger in Romania   3,000 EUR
    Distributor: Contactory Studio / Cay Films
    World sales: Charades
    Theatrical release: 4 October 2024

    Wild Heart – Ride to Freedom by Markus Dietrich in Poland   9,000 EUR
    Distributor: Bomba Film
    World sales: Sola Media
    Theatrical release: 27 September 2024

    Wow! Message from Outer Space by Felix Binder in Poland   8,000 EUR
    Distributor: Vivarto
    World sales: The Playmacher Munich
    Theatrical release: 8 November 2024

    Click HERE for more information.

