Support for German Films for Distribution in FNE Partner Countries

The Distribution Support funding programme was launched in 2005 and its aim is to support the theatrical release of German films abroad.
German Films Receiving Support for Distribution in FNE Partner Countries:
Chantal and the Magic Kingdom by Bora Dagtekin in Hungary 7,000 EUR
Distributor: InterCom
World sales: Picture Tree International
Theatrical release: 29 August 2024
Dying by Matthias Glasner in Romania 3,000 EUR
Distributor: Freealize
World sales: The Match Factory
Theatrical release: 11 October 2024
Elaha by Milena Aboyan in North Macedonia 3,000 EUR
Distributor: Cutaway
World sales: Pluto Film
Theatrical release: 10 October 2024
Führer and Seducer by Joachim A. Lang in Czech Republic 4,000 EUR
Distributor: DonArt Production
World sales: Beta Film
Theatrical release: 20 October 2024
Girl You Know It’s True by Simon Verhoeven in Hungary 8,000 EUR
Distributor: Vertigo Media
World sales: Voltage Pictures
Theatrical release: 23 May 2024
Lucy Wanted by Till Endemann in Croatia 4,500 EUR
Distributor: Radar
World sales: The Playmaker Munich
Theatrical release: 12 September 2024
Lucy Wanted by Till Endemann in Serbia 3,000 EUR
Distributor: Cinefest
World sales: The Playmaker Munich
Theatrical release: 29 August 2024
One Last Evening by Lukas Nathrath in Poland 6,000 EUR
Distributor: Aurora Films
World sales: Beta Cinema
Theatrical release: 24 May 2024
Sun and Concrete by David Wnendt in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania 8,000 EUR
Distributor: Unlimited Media
World sales: Moonrise Pictures
Theatrical release: 30 August 2024
The Chaos Sisters Feat. Penguin Paul by Mike Marzuk in Estonia 4,000 EUR
Distributor: Unlimited Media
World sales: The Playmaker Munich
Theatrical release: 9 August 2024
The Chaos Sisters Feat. Penguin Paul by Mike Marzuk in Latvia 4,000 EUR
Distributor: Unlimited Media
World sales: The Playmaker Munich
Theatrical release: 9 August 2024
The Chaos Sisters Feat. Penguin Paul by Mike Marzuk in Lithuania 4,000 EUR
Distributor: Unlimited Media
World sales: The Playmaker Munich
Theatrical release: 11 October 2024
The Universal Theory by Timm Kröger in Romania 3,000 EUR
Distributor: Contactory Studio / Cay Films
World sales: Charades
Theatrical release: 4 October 2024
Wild Heart – Ride to Freedom by Markus Dietrich in Poland 9,000 EUR
Distributor: Bomba Film
World sales: Sola Media
Theatrical release: 27 September 2024
Wow! Message from Outer Space by Felix Binder in Poland 8,000 EUR
Distributor: Vivarto
World sales: The Playmacher Munich
Theatrical release: 8 November 2024
