Support for German Films for Distribution in FNE Partner Countries

BERLIN: Twelve German titles are the beneficiaries of the “Distribution Support” programme of German Films in the second batch for 2024. A total of 45 foreign theatrical releases received a total of 306,000 EUR.

The Distribution Support funding programme was launched in 2005 and its aim is to support the theatrical release of German films abroad.

German Films Receiving Support for Distribution in FNE Partner Countries:

Chantal and the Magic Kingdom by Bora Dagtekin in Hungary 7,000 EUR

Distributor: InterCom

World sales: Picture Tree International

Theatrical release: 29 August 2024

Dying by Matthias Glasner in Romania 3,000 EUR

Distributor: Freealize

World sales: The Match Factory

Theatrical release: 11 October 2024

Elaha by Milena Aboyan in North Macedonia 3,000 EUR

Distributor: Cutaway

World sales: Pluto Film

Theatrical release: 10 October 2024

Führer and Seducer by Joachim A. Lang in Czech Republic 4,000 EUR

Distributor: DonArt Production

World sales: Beta Film

Theatrical release: 20 October 2024

Girl You Know It’s True by Simon Verhoeven in Hungary 8,000 EUR

Distributor: Vertigo Media

World sales: Voltage Pictures

Theatrical release: 23 May 2024

Lucy Wanted by Till Endemann in Croatia 4,500 EUR

Distributor: Radar

World sales: The Playmaker Munich

Theatrical release: 12 September 2024

Lucy Wanted by Till Endemann in Serbia 3,000 EUR

Distributor: Cinefest

World sales: The Playmaker Munich

Theatrical release: 29 August 2024

One Last Evening by Lukas Nathrath in Poland 6,000 EUR

Distributor: Aurora Films

World sales: Beta Cinema

Theatrical release: 24 May 2024

Sun and Concrete by David Wnendt in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania 8,000 EUR

Distributor: Unlimited Media

World sales: Moonrise Pictures

Theatrical release: 30 August 2024

The Chaos Sisters Feat. Penguin Paul by Mike Marzuk in Estonia 4,000 EUR

Distributor: Unlimited Media

World sales: The Playmaker Munich

Theatrical release: 9 August 2024

The Chaos Sisters Feat. Penguin Paul by Mike Marzuk in Latvia 4,000 EUR

Distributor: Unlimited Media

World sales: The Playmaker Munich

Theatrical release: 9 August 2024

The Chaos Sisters Feat. Penguin Paul by Mike Marzuk in Lithuania 4,000 EUR

Distributor: Unlimited Media

World sales: The Playmaker Munich

Theatrical release: 11 October 2024

The Universal Theory by Timm Kröger in Romania 3,000 EUR

Distributor: Contactory Studio / Cay Films

World sales: Charades

Theatrical release: 4 October 2024

Wild Heart – Ride to Freedom by Markus Dietrich in Poland 9,000 EUR

Distributor: Bomba Film

World sales: Sola Media

Theatrical release: 27 September 2024

Wow! Message from Outer Space by Felix Binder in Poland 8,000 EUR

Distributor: Vivarto

World sales: The Playmacher Munich

Theatrical release: 8 November 2024

