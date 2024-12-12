FNE Podcast: German Actress Ella-Maria Gollmer

FNE together with German Films has launched the Year of German Central European Films 2024 with a special focus on German films in Central and Eastern European countries plus Cyprus and Malta, as well as FNE partner countries’ films screening in Germany. This action takes place within the frames of the celebrations of 70 Years of German Films.

We spoke to German actress Ella-Maria Gollmer about contemporary German films, her roles in cinema and TV series, and also about her views on the future of European cinema.

Ella-Maria Gollmer is a German actress born in 1994. Raised in Munich, she began her acting career at the age of eight when she stood in front of the camera for the first time playing the lead in DJ Marc Oh's music video When the Children Cry. After performing her first leading part in the TV production Vickerby für immer, she got the chance to play a part in the German cinema production of DWK 5 - Die Wilden Kerle hinter dem Horizont.

In 2008, she was cast in the role of the young Julie Delpy for the international production of The Countess. Ella-Maria is best known for her role as Jenny in Christian Ditter's Vorstadtkrokodile 2&3. In addition to many TV productions, she appeared in the first German 3D film Wicki auf großer Fahrt. Recently, she has played the role of Katja in Marco Petry's feature film Doktorspiele. After graduating from the Gymnasium in 2013, Ella-Maria moved to New York City to study her craft at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

FNE will be following this podcast with more in our series that will focus on German films in CEE countries plus Cyprus and Malta, and our partner countries’ films screening in Germany, as well as news about coproductions and other special events.

In 2024, German Films celebrates its 70 years anniversary. The Export Union der Deutschen Filmindustrie was founded in Wiesbaden in 1954, then was renamed German Films Service + Marketing GmbH in 2004 and has successfully been promoting German feature films and filmmakers around the world.

To put a special focus on 70 years of German cinema abroad, a film programme entitled “70 Years of German Cinema – A Success Story“ has been compiled as a retrospective, curated by Alfred Holighaus, development executive and producer at REAL FILM in Berlin and NORDFILM in Kiel, who selected a mixture of 14 feature films and documentaries. The aim of this film programme is to give German cinema abroad the special attention it so rightly deserves.

Click HERE for the podcast.