German Films Previews 2024 in Potsdam

POTSDAM: Over 70 international film professionals travelled to Potsdam on 3 July 2024 for the 24th edition of German Films Previews, an annual three-day event organised by German Films since 2001.

The German Films Previews offer the perfect setting for effective networking, sales meetings and exchange of information for three target groups: buyers, sales companies and producers.

Apart from the feature film programme consisting of fiction films, animated films and documentaries, the German Films Previews also included the sections Upcoming Films from Germany (nine films still in production presented by sales companies) and Producers Present (works-in-progress with no sales company attached).

A total of 14 films were shown in their entirety, ranging from dramas to children's films, and 16 sales companies unveiled their new projects at this year’s German Films Previews.

