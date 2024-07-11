Upcoming Activities of Erich Pommer Institute

POTSDAM: The Erich Pommer Institute ( EPI ) has great news for you. Due to postponed dates, you can still register till 23 September 2024 for its seven-day workshop Play, Promote, Publish – Marketing Strategies for the Games Industry .

The workshop will be held 25 - 26 September 2024 online and 7 – 11 October 2024 in Berlin.

With the help of Indie Game Developer & Marketing Specialist Irene Preuss as well as like-minded people in Berlin and online you will dive deep into the world of games marketing and learn how to develop suitable business models, implement effective social media strategies and build an engaged community.

Click HERE to save your seat.

Join EPI in its info session about its career enhancement programme SERIES' WOMEN, which is set for 25 July 2024 14:00 CEST, online. Helene Granqvist, Pitch coach in the programme and producer, and Meg Messmer, Alumna of our 2023/2024 edition, will give all the information that you need.

You can apply for a spot in the programme until 16 September 2024 and you can register to the info session free of charge HERE.

You should also know that EPI is offering two scholarship for its exclusive European Film Business and LAW LL.M | MBA programme, organised in partnership with the Film University Babelsberg KONRAD WOLF and the University of Potsdam. The programme is designed to help you navigate the European audiovisual landscape and master essential business and legal insights, with practical knowledge and expert guidance at your fingertips.

The deadline for applications is 31 July 2024 and you can apply HERE.

EPI is also organising an info session about its programme Audiovisual Women. The info session will be held online on 22 August 2024, 14:00 CEST and it is free of charge.

Couch Thea Mikkelsen and last year’s alumna Anita Hugi will answer your every question about Audiovisual Women, a programme designed especially for female professionals in mid- to senior-level management positions along the audiovisual production value chain.

Click HERE to register for the info session.

EPI is excited to partner up with the Nordmedia Film Commission for its upcoming workshop European Co-Production – Legal and Financial Aspects, which will be held 5 – 7 December 2024 in Hanover.



EPI’s Head of Studies Joanna Szymańska will assemble a team of top-notch European experts to learn from and exchange knowledge on European co-productions.

Click HERE for more information.

With EPI eTrainings you can update your knowledge in your preferred environment with high-quality course material, including detailed information, practical tips, and business insights: time-flexible and at your own pace.

Click HERE for more information about EPI eTrainings.

Click HERE for the press release.

Sponsored statement