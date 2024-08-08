Upcoming Activities of Erich Pommer Institut

POTSDAM: The Art of Negotiating Agreements for Film & TV, Info Sessions about Series’ Women and Audiovisual Women, and the workshop Play, Promote, Publish are among the upcoming activities organised by the Erich Pommer Institute .

Negotiation experts Wendy Bernfeld and Ulrich Michel will share their knowledge and experience in the workshop The Art of Negotiating Agreements for Film & TV, on 14 - 16 November 2024, in Berlin.

This workshop provides film professionals with the necessary hands-on knowledge and skills to find their way around challenging business partners and complicated paperwork.

Save the date!

An Info Session about the female leadership programme Series’Women will be held online on 21 August 2024 at 14:00 (CEST).

Isabelle Lindberg Pechou, trainer in the programme and creative producer, will join representatives of EPI to give you a detailed overview of this five months long programme for drama series producers.

You can apply for a spot in the programme until 16 September 2024 and you can register for the free info session here.

Another Info Session, about the programme Audiovisual Women, will be held online on 22 August 2024 at 14:00 (CEST).

Thea Mikkelsen, Coach for Module 4, and Anita Hugi, Alumna of the past edition, will join the call to answer your questions about this career enhancement programme directed to female professionals in mid- to senior-level management positions along the audiovisual production value chain.

Applications for the programme are open until 16 September 2024 and you can register for the free info session here.

The workshop Play, Promote, Publish – Marketing Strategies for the Games Industry will be held online 25 – 26 September and in Berlin 7 – 11 October 2024. The deadline for applications is 11 September 2024.

Join the workshop to master essential marketing skills for the games industry.

Register here!

EPI legal experts Susan Bischoff and Christiane Stützle will explain at the online event AI & Copyright: Legislation Updates and Legal Challenges about the implications of the first regulation worldwide for the use of Artificial Intelligence passed by the European Union in March 2024.

The seminar will be held online on 21 October 2024, 14:00 – 18:00 (CEST).

Save your seat!

A seminar Sustainable Workplaces will be held online on 14 November 2024 at 14:00 (CET).

Mental Health expert Louise Højgaard Johansen and Barbara Rohm, initiator of the Themis confidential counselling centre against sexual harassment and violence in the culture and media industry, will share their insights on how we can structure our work environments in the audiovisual industry in a fairer, healthier and more sustainable way.

Register here.

The workshop European Co-Production will be held 5 – 7 December 2024 in Hannover, offering a comprehensive overview of the legal and financial elements of co-productions.

Inside reports, hands-on tips and interactive learning will support participating professionals in handling the changing complexities of European co-productions successfully.

Save the date.

