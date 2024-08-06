FNE Podcast: Nora Fingscheidt: Director and Screenwriter

FNE together with German Films has launched the Year of German Central European Films 2024 with a special focus on German films in Central and Eastern European countries plus Cyprus and Malta, as well as FNE partner countries’ films screening in Germany. This action takes place within the frames of the celebrations of 70 Years of German Films.

FNE spoke to German director and screenwriter Nora Fingscheidt, about her career and films that have often been sold to CEE countries in the past years, as well as her critically acclaimed film System Crasher (2019) which premiered at the Berlinale and won the Alfred Bauer Prize (the film also won eight German Film Awards in 2020), her last feature The Outrun (2024), which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, and her upcoming plans.

Nora Fingscheidt, born in Braunschweig in 1983, spent her school years in Braunschweig and Argentina. In 2003 she moved to Berlin, where she was involved as a board member in setting up the self-organised film school filmArche e.V.. In 2012, she participated in the Berlinale Talents and visited UCLA in Los Angeles as part of an exchange programme. She received several awards for the screenplay of her first feature-length film System Crasher (2019) even before it was realised. The film itself celebrated its world premiere in the competition of the Berlinale 2019, where it won the Alfred Bauer Prize as well as the prize of the readers' jury of the Berliner Morgenpost. Nora is also the director of the films - The Unforgivable (2021), starring Sandra Bullock and featuring Viola Davis and Vincent D'Onofrio in other roles, and The Outrun (2024), starring Saoirse Ronan.

FNE will be following this podcast with more in our series that will focus on German films in CEE countries plus Cyprus and Malta, and our partner countries’ films screening in Germany, as well as news about coproductions and other special events.

In 2024, German Films celebrates its 70 years anniversary. The Export Union der Deutschen Filmindustrie was founded in Wiesbaden in 1954, then was renamed German Films Service + Marketing GmbH in 2004 and has successfully been promoting German feature films and filmmakers around the world.

To put a special focus on 70 years of German cinema abroad, a film programme entitled “70 Years of German Cinema – A Success Story“ has been compiled as a retrospective, curated by Alfred Holighaus, development executive and producer at REAL FILM in Berlin and NORDFILM in Kiel, who selected a mixture of 14 feature films and documentaries. The aim of this film programme is to give German cinema abroad the special attention it so rightly deserves.

Click HERE for the podcast.