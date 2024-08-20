Arthouse Cinema Training 2024 Starts in Berlin

BERLIN: The 21st edition of the Arthouse Cinema Training, organised by the International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas ( CICAE ) kicked-off in Berlin on 19 August and till 25 August 2024 will involve 48 participants from 27 countries and over 20 trainers from nine countries.

The Arthouse Cinema Training gathers arthouse exhibitors and industry experts for a seven-day intensive programme of talks, panels and interactive workshops surrounding arthouse cinema exhibition. This is the only programme of its kind, focussing on global capacity building, fostering intercultural exchange, and international connection across the arthouse sector and beyond.

The programme was funded by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, The Berlin Senate Chancellery, FFA, CNC, and the partners MUBI and Comscore.

