Romanian Fake Documentary Dismissed Available Online

BUCHAREST: Romanian mockumentary Dismissed / Clasat, written and directed by Horia Cucută and George ve Gänæaard, premiered and is available online in all territories from 24 to 27 April 2025.

Dismissed, which follows a fictional journalistic investigation into the death of an employee in a corporation, revealing the impact of AI, received the Best Romanian Film Award in the Romanian Film Days competition at the Transilvania IFF in 2024.

“Our approach, of intertwining journalistic realism with cinematographic techniques, is a premiere in the Romanian film landscape,” say directors Horia Cucută and George ve Gänæaard.

Dismissed was produced by the independent company mc patrat film, and it can be purchased for 5.83 EUR / 29 RON on clasat.ro.

Click HERE for a press release.