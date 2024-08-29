Successful Wrap for Largest Edition to Date of CICAE Arthouse Cinema Training

BERLIN: The 21st edition of the Arthouse Cinema Training organised by CICAE gathered in Berlin 48 participants from 27 countries and six continents, and more than 20 trainers from a dozen countries. Here is a look back at the training’s largest edition to date.

After the welcome day on 19 August 2024, the following day was all about the core structures of a cinema. The third day focused on audiences, curation and film programming, while the core of the fourth day was "Gathering Inspiration". Day 5 was centred on "Marketing and Data" and Day 6 focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. On the seventh day of the training, the seven participant groups pitched their “Restart your Cinema” projects in front of an audience composed of ACT participants, tutors and invited observers.

The projects were:

Zawya moves to Radio Cinema, Cairo, Egypt

Maona Cinema, Oxford, United Kingdom

CineTotem, the first Arthouse cinema in Bangladesh, Mymensingh, Bangladesh

Sunset Kino, Leipzig, Germany

KUBERAN’S DOME: The opening of a new arthouse cinema in Goa, India

Bangkino, Bangkok, Thailand

The Dreamland Cinema, Tulsa, USA

Relaunch of The Kigali Cinema Mayaka:The First Arthouse Cinema in Rwanda, Kigali, Rwanda

The training closed on 25 August 2024 with the awarding of the certificates and a farewell barbecue.

During a Network Talk, CICAE President Dr. Christian Bräuer and Arthouse Convergence Vice-President Dr. Alicia Kozma discussed the politics of arthouse and the importance of networking.

Each year, Arthouse Cinema Training gathers arthouse professionals and industry experts from across the globe for a seven-day intensive programme of talks, panels and interactive workshops surrounding arthouse cinema exhibition.

