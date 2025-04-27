Upcoming Events at Erich Pommer Institut

POTSDAM: Here are the events organised by the Erich Pommer Institut ( EPI ) in the near future.

Greening Potential of Digital Production, 27 May 2025, online

Industry experts Lucas Boubel, Adrien Roche (Ecoprod, France), Michael Reuter (The Post Republic, Germany), and Jonas Trottnow (Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany) will share hands-on solutions for reducing the ecological impact of digital productions, solutions that align with current European environmental regulations.

New experts are confirmed for the workshop Digital Distribution - New Experts, 12 – 14 June 2025, Berlin.

Clearing Rights – Meet our 2025 Experts, 25 – 27 September 2025, Berlin, Early Bird discount until 7 July 2025

Gain a comprehensive overview of rights clearance strategies and the legal know-how to tackle these challenges head-on—guided by our top-notch experts.

Info Session: European Film Business and Law Programme, 3 June 2025, Online

During this informative session, you will be presented with the complete European Film Business and Law programme, and you will receive answers to your questions about the flexible structure of this part-time study option, as well as guidance on the various specialisation opportunities.

