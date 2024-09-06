FNE at Venice 2024: Venice Star Power Continues To Shine Despite Weather

VENICE: The parade of big stars on the Venice red carpet continued throughout the festival despite a furnace-like heat wave in the first days of the festival and a torrential rain storm that turned the red carpet gala into puddles on Thursday night.

But the 81st Biennale di Cinema, which wraps with its closing ceremony on Saturday 7 September, might just go down in history as the most glamourous and star studded edition in its long history. And the parade of exquisite gowns and fashion was a show in itself with Nicole Kidman in Schiaparelli, Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton as well as Armani, Rachel Weisz in Atelier Versace, Amal escorted by George Clooney with Amal also in Atelier Versace, Angelina Jolie in a Tamara Ralph gown, Jenna Ortega in Christian Dior, Winona Ryder in Chanel, and many more.

The festival kicked off with that annual opening gala with jury president Isabelle Huppert and Venice festival director Alberto Barbera and the actors of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Director Tim Burton was joined by his Italian girlfriend Monica Bellucci, who plays one of the main roles in his new film. The other stars of the film Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, Justin Theroux and Willem Dafore also turned out for the gala.

In the following days Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas turned out for Baby Girl, Angelina Jolie for Maria, Jude Law for The Order, Adrien Brody for The Brutalist, Brad Pitt and George Clooney for Wolfs, Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore for Pedro Almodovar’s The Room Next Door, Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix for Joker: Folie a deux. And that’s not all, many more European and international stars and talents graced the festival premieres. The parade of stars just did not stop.