FNE at Venice 2024: Prize Winners: Golden Lion for Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door

VENICE: The Venezia 81 Jury, chaired by Isabelle Huppert, gave the Golden Lion for Best Film to The Room Next Door the first English language film by Pedro Almodóvar, while the Orizzonti Jury chaired by Debra Granik awarded the Romanian/Serbian coproduction The New Year That Never Came by Bogdan Mureșanu with the Award for Best Film.

At the star studded closing ceremony the jury chair Isabelle Huppert said: “I have good news for you, cinema is in great shape.” The jury was composed of filmmakers James Gray, Andrew Haigh, Agnieszka Holland, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Abderrahmane Sissako, Giuseppe Tornatore, Julia von Heinz and actress Zhang Ziyi.

Nicole Kidman, who won Best Actress for Baby Girl directed by Halina Reijn, was unable to attend the closing ceremony due to the sudden death of her mother and the film’s director collected the award on her behalf.

The closing film slot was the world premiere of Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 2, which screened out of competition. Chapter 1 screened earlier this year in Cannes.

In the 81st Venice Film Festival main competition, the Hungarian minority coproduction The Brutalist by Brady Corbet received the Silver Lion Award for Best Director, while the Georgian minority coproduction April by Dea Kulumbegashvili was awarded with the Special Jury Prize.

The Slovenian minority coproduction René Goes to War by Luca Ferri, Morgan Menegazzo and Mariachiara Pernisa received the Venice Short Film Nomination for the European Film Awards 2024.

Collateral awards for FNE partner countries also included the Arca CinemaGiovani Award, Premio CinemaSarà, the FIPRESCI Award and the UNIMED Award for cultural diversity for The Brutalist; the Authors under 40 Award - Special Mention for Cinematography as well as the FIPRESCI Award for Best Film in Orizzonti and parallel sections for The New Year That Never Came; the Europa Cinemas Label Award in Giornate degli Autori section for the Slovenian minority coproduction Alpha. by Jan-Willem van Ewijk; and the Interfilm Award for Promoting Interreligious Dialogue for the Estonian minority coproduction Quiet Life by Alexandros Avranas.

The 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival was held from 28 August to 7 September 2024.

VENICE 2024 FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Official Awards:

Venezia 81:

Golden Lion for Best Film:

The Room Next Door (Spain, USA)

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Silver Lion - Grand Jury Prize:

Vermiglio (Italy, France, Belgium)

Directed by Maura Delpero

Silver Lion –Award for Best Director:

Brady Corbet for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Produced by Brookstreet Pictures, Andrew Lauren Productions

Coproduced by Intake Films, Proton Cinema

Coppa Volpi for Best Actress:

Nicole Kidman in Babygirl (USA)

Directed by Halina Reijn

Coppa Volpi for Best Actor:

Vincent Lindon in The Quiet Son / Jour avec le feu (France)

Directed by Delphine Coulin and Muriel Coulin

Award for Best Screenplay:

Murilo Hauser and Heitor Lorega for I’m Still Here / Ainda estou aqui (Brazil, France)

Directed by Walter Salles

Special Jury Prize:

April (France, Italy, Georgia)

Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili

Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project and Memo Films Production

Coproduced by Arte France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of Arte France

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor or Actress:

Paul Kirscher in And Their Children after Them / Leurs enfants après eux (France)

Directed by Ludovic Boukherma and Zoran Boukherma

Orizzonti:

Orizzonti Award for Best Film:

The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu

Produced by Kinotopia

Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film

Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe - MEDIA

Orizzonti Award for Best Director:

Sarah Friedland for Familiar Touch (USA)

Special Orizzonti Jury Prize:

One of Those Days When Hemme Dies / Hemme'nin öldüğü günlerden biri (Turkey)

Directed by Murat Firatoğlu

Orizzonti Award for Best Actress:

Kathleen Chalfant in Familiar Touch (USA)

Orizzonti Award for Best Actor:

Francesco Gheghi in Familia (Italy)

Directed by Francesco Costabile

Orizzonti Award for Best Screenplay:

Scandar Copti for Happy Holidays (Palestine, Germany, France, Italy, Qatar)

Directed by Scandar Copti

Orizzonti Award for Best Short Film:

Who Loves the Sun (Canada)

Directed by Arshia Shakiba

Venice Short Film Nomination for the European Film Awards 2024:

René Goes to War / René va a la guerra (Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Luca Ferri, Morgan Menegazzo, Mariachiara Pernisa

Orizzonti Extra:

Armani Beauty Audience Award:

The Witness / Shahed (Germany, Austria)

Directed by Nader Saeivar

Venice Award for Debut Film:

Lion of the Future “Luigi de Laurentiis” Venice Award for a Debut Film:

Familiar Touch (USA)

Directed by Sarah Friedland

Venice Classics:

Venice Classics Award for Best Documentary on Cinema:

Chain Reactions (USA)

Directed by Alexandre O. Phillipe

Venice Classics Award for Best Restored Film:

Ecce Bombo (Italy, 1978)

Directed by Nanni Moretti

Venice Immersive:

Venice Immersive Grand Prize:

Ito Meikū (France, Luxembourg)

Directed by Boris Labbé

Venice Immersive Achievement Prize:

Impulse, Playing with Reality (UK, France)

Directed by Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla

Venice Immersive Special Jury Prize:

Oto’s Planet (Luxemburg, Canada, France)

Directed by Gwenael François

Collateral Awards:

1964 POP ART AWARD | Cineteca della Calabria:

Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza

Best Actor: Toni Servillo

“Ambassador of Hope” Award Smithers Foundation | Christopher D. Smithers Foundation with CICT Unesco and Occam:

King Ivory (USA)

Directed by John Swab

Arca CinemaGiovani Award | Arca CinemaGiovani:

Best Film of Venezia 81: The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Best Italian Film in Venice: Vittoria by Alessandro Cassigolia and Casey Kauffman

Authors under 40 Award | dedicated to the director Valentina Pedicini by "Venezia a Napoli. Il cinema esteso":

Best Directing and Screenwriting: Xiaoxuan Jiang for To Kill a Mongolian Horse (Malaysia, Hong Kong, USA, Korea, Japan)

Best Directing: Anna-Sophie Bailly for My Everything / Mon Inséparable (France) ex aequo Elizabeth Lo for Mistress Dispeller (USA)

Special Mention for Cinematography: Boroka Biro and Tudor Platon for The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Pietro Bianchi Award 2024 | Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani (SNGCI):

Nanni Moretti

Premio Robert Bresson 2024 | Fondazione Ente dello Spettacolo e la Rivista del Cinematografo, con il Patrocinio del Dicastero per la Cultura e l’Educazione e del Dicastero per la Comunicazione della Santa Sede:

Marco Bellocchio

Brian Award | UAAR (Unione degli Atei e degli Agnostici Razionalisti):

The Room Next Door (Spain, USA)

Fundacion Casa Wabi – Mantarraya Award | Fundaciòn Casa Wabi and Mantarraya Production:

To the winner of the Venezia Opera Prima “Luigi De Laurentiis” Award, Familiar Touch (USA)

36° CICT - UNESCO "Enrico Fulchignoni" 2024 Award | Consiglio Internazionale del Cinema e della Televisione CICT UNESCO – Comitato Italiano:

The Fisherman (Ghana) by Zoey Martinson

Cinema & Arts Award | Associazione Kalambur Teatro in collaboration with Ateatro and Centro Sperimentale Accademia Eleonora Duse:

Best Film: Riefenstahl (Germany) by Andres Veiel and Paul & Paulette Take a Bath (UK) by Jethro Massey

Special Mention dedicated to a multidisciplinary artist: Quay Brothers

Premio CinemaSarà | Cineteca Italiana di Milano:

The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Special Mention: Kill the Jockey / El jockey (Argentina, Spain, USA, Mexico, Denmark) by Luis Ortega

Green Drop Award | Green Cross Italia:

Vermiglio (Italy) by Maura Delpero, ex aequo I’m Still Here / Ainda estou aqui (Brazil, France)

Edipo Re Award | Edipo Re Srl Sociale in collaboration with Università degli Studi di Padova and Università Ca’ Foscari:

Kill the Jockey / El jockey (Argentina, Spain, USA, Mexico, Denmark)

Special mention: Sugar Island (Spain, Dominican Republic) by Johanné Goméz Terrero

Ca’ Foscari young jury award: Sugar Island (Spain, Dominican Republic)

Premio Speciale Film Impresa | Unindustria – Unione degli Industriali e delle imprese Roma-Frosinone-Latina-Rieti-Viterbo:

Anne-Sophie Bailly for My Everything / Mon Inséparable (France)

Premio Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente | Fai Cisl Studio e Ricerche Foundation

PEACOCK by Bernahard Wenger:

Special Mention (treatment of issues related to work): Sugar Island (Spain, Dominican Republic) and Anywhere Anytime (Italy) by Milad Tangshir

Special Mention (treatment of issues related to environment): Le Mohican (France) by Frédéric Farrucci

Fanheart3 Award | Associazione Fanheart3:

Graffetta d’Oro for Best Film: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (USA) by Tim Burton

Nave d’Argento for Best OTP: to the characters of Wolfs (UK, USA), by Jon Watts, played by Brad Pitt and George Clooney

XR Fan Experience: Uncanny Alley: A New Day (USA, South Africa) by Stephen Butchko, Rick Treweek

XR Special Mention: NightMara: Episode 3 (USA) by Gianpaolo Gonzalez

Award| Federazione Italiana dei Cineclub:

Best Film: Vittoria (Italy) by Alessandro Cassigoli and Casey Kauffman

Special Mention FEDIC: Familia (Italy) by Francesco Costabile

Special Mention FEDIC for Best Short Film: Playing God (Italy) by Matteo Burani

Prize of the International Critics (FIPRESCI Award) | FIPRESCI - International Federation of Film Critics:

Best Film from Orizzonti and parallel sections: The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Best film from Venezia 81: The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

GDA Director's Award | Giornate degli Autori:

Manas (Brazil) by Marianna Brennand

People Choice’s Award | Giornate degli Autori:

Taxi mon amour (Italy) by Ciro De Caro

Europa Cinemas Label Award | Giornate degli Autori:

Alpha. (the Netherlands, Switzerland, Slovenia)

Directed by Jan-Willem van Ewijk

Produced by Baldr Film

Coproduced by Lomotion, Staragara (staragara.si)

Impact Award | Think-Film Impact Production & Impact Europe:

The Quiet Son / Jouer avec le feu (France, Belgium)

Interfilm Award for Promoting Interreligious Dialogue | International Interchurch Film Organisation:

Quiet Life (France, Germany, Sweden, Estonia, Greece, Finland)

Directed by Alexandros Avranas

Produced by Les Films du Worso

Coproduced by Elle Driver, Senator Film Produktion, Fox in the Snow, Amrion, Playground, Asterisk*, MakingMovies

Coproducers: ARTE France Cinema, Bayerischer Rundfunk, Film i Väst, Ert, Faliro House, Exile Content, Sezzfilm, Fink Film, Three Brothers

Supported by Eurimages, Film Estonia, Finnish Film Foundation, Swedish Film Institute, Région Île-De-France, Creative Europe MEDIA, Estonian Film Institute, Greek Film Centre, Ekome, Cultural Endowment of Estonia

Lanterna Magica Award | Associazione Nazionale C.G.S.:

La storia del Frank e della Nina (Italy) by Paola Randi

Leoncino d'Oro Award | Agiscuola/UNICEF:

The Quiet Son / Jouer avec le feu (France, Belgium)

Cinema for UNICEF: Familia (Italy) by Francesco Costabile

Lizzani Award | ANAC - Associazione Nazionale Autori Cinematografici:

Iddu (Italy) by Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza

NETPAC Award | Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema – Cinemaya:

Mistress Dispeller (USA) by Elizabeth Lo

NUOVOIMAIE TALENT AWARD | NUOVOIMAIE - (Nuovo Istituto Mutualistico Artisti Interpreti Esecutori) in collaboration with Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani and Sindacato Nazionale Critici Cinematografici Italiani

Best New Young Actress: Tecla Insolia in Familia (Italy) and Martina Scrinzi in Vermiglio (Italy, France, Belgium)

Francesco Pasinetti Award | Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani

Iddu (Italy)

Best actress: Romana Maggiora Vergano in The Time It Takes / Il tempo que ci vuole (Italy, France) by Francesca Comencini

Special Mention: to the cast of Familia (Italy): Francesco Gheghi, Barbara Ronchi, Francesco Di Leva and Marco Cicalese

La Pellicola d'Oro Award | Associazione Culturale S.A.S.:

Best costume designer: Antonella Bachini for Battlefield / Campo di battaglia (Italy) by Gianni Amelio

Best chief electrician: Kristian De Martiis for Vermiglio (Italy, France, Belgium)

Best prop maker: Italo Maurizi for Iddu (Italy)

Queer Lion Award | Associazione Queer Lion:

Best Film with a Homosexual Subject and Queer Culture: Alma del desierto (Colombia) by Mónica Taboada-Tapia

RB Casting Award | RB Casting:

Francesco Gheghi for Familia (Italy)

Mario Serandrei | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Homegrown (USA) by Michael Premo

IWONDERFULL Grand Prize | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Don’t Cry, Butterfly (Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines) by Dương Diệu Linh

IWONDERFULL Grand Prize Special Mention | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

No Sleep Till (USA, Switzerland) by Alexandra Simpson

Luciano Sovena Award conferred to the best independent producer | Settimana Internazionale della critica:

Anywhere Anytime (Italy)

The Film Club Audience Award | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Paul & Paulette Take a Bath (UK)

Verona Film Club Award | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Don’t Cry, Butterfly (Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines)

Award for Best Short Film SIC@SIC 2021 | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Things That My Best Friend Lost (Italy) by Marta Innocenti

Award for Best Director – Stadion Video SIC@SIC 2024 | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Nero argento (Italy) by Francesco Manzato

Award for Best Technical Contribution – Fondazione Fare Cinema SIC@SIC 2024 | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

At Least I Will Be 8 294 400 Pixel (Italy) by Marco Talarico

SIGNIS Award | SIGNIS International (World Catholic Association for Communication):

I’m Still Here / Ainda estou aqui (Brazil, France)

“Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award” XII edition | Dream On SRL:

Best Italian Film: Vermiglio (Italy, France, Belgium)

Best Foreign Film: My Everything / Mon Inséparable (France)

Premio Soundtrack Stars Award | Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani e Free Event:

Best Soundtrack: Joker: Folie à deux (USA) by Todd Phillips for the musics by Hildur Guðnadóttir and Iddu (Italy) for the music by Colapesce

Special Mention: Fabio Massimo Capogrosso for The Time It Takes / Il tempo que ci vuole (Italy, France) and CAM Sugar in occasion of the restoration of the film Swept Away / Travolti da un insolito destino nell'azzurro mare d'agosto (1974) by Lina Wertmüller

Special prize: Margherita Vicario for directing Gloria! (Italy, Switzerland)

UNIMED Award | UNIMED (Mediterranean University Union):

Prize for cultural diversity: The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Rotella Award | Fondazione Mimmo Rotella:

Iddu (Italy)

Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement:

Sigourney Weaver

Peter Weir

Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award:

Claude Lelouch

Campari Passion for Film Award:

Paola Comencini