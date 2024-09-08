08-09-2024

FNE at Venice 2024: See How the FIPRESCI Critics Rated the Films

    VENICE: FNE has teamed up with FIPRESCI critics attending the Venice Film Festival to rate the films in the Main Competition, Orizzonti, Venice Days and Critics Week giving the films 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 stars. 5 is the best and 1 is the worst. The ratings give an overview of critics’ opinions from a large number of countries and provide insights to what critics in many different countries think about the programme.

    Click HERE to see how the critics rated the official Venice 2024 programme.

