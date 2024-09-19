WEMW 2025 Opens Call for Entries and Announces New East & West Focus

TRIESTE: When East Meets West ( WEMW ) is launching five different sections with a total of 15 calls for 15 different initiatives at its 15th edition, set for 19 – 22 January 2025.

The five sections range from the established Co-Production Forum and Work in Progress sessions to cutting-edge Labs, all designed to foster collaboration, inspire creativity, and drive the industry forward.

The deadlines are: 18 October 2024 for the Co-Production Forum; and 5 November 2024 for Works in Progress, EAVE Slate, Inspirational Labs, and First Cut Lab Trieste.

The 2025 East & West Focus will be dedicated to the Baltics & Benelux, and it will be organised together with the Estonian Film Institute, the Lithuanian Film Centre and the National Film Centre of Latvia from the Baltics.

When East Meets West is the industry segment of the TriesteFilmFestival, whose 36th edition will be held 16 – 24 January 2024.

