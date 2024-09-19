FNE Podcast: Actress Vicky Krieps

FNE together with German Films has launched the Year of German Central European Films 2024 with a special focus on German films in Central and Eastern European countries plus Cyprus and Malta, as well as FNE partner countries’ films screening in Germany. This action takes place within the frames of the celebrations of 70 Years of German Films.

FNE spoke to Luxembourgish-German actress Vicky Krieps about her films that have often been sold to CEE countries in the past years, including Hold Me Tight (2021) by Mathieu Amalric, Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey into the Desert (2023) by Margarethe von Trotta, and her Academy Award-winning film Phantom Thread (2017) by Paul Thomas Anderson, as well as about her upcoming project Father, Mother, Sister, Brother by Jim Jarmusch.

Vicky Krieps has starred in a number of American, Luxembourgish, French and German productions. She is the winner of several awards, including a German Television Award for the series Das Boot (2018 – 2020). She also won the Un Certain Regard Best Performance Prize at the Cannes Film Festival for Corsage (2022) by Marie Kreutzer.

Krieps had her first acting experiences at the Lycée de Garçons secondary school in Luxembourg, and she received training at the Conservatoire of Luxembourg City. In 2004, she was far from convinced that her career would be her future. Rather than enrolling in one of the drama schools, she participated in a social project at the primary school of a South African township near Knysna. This confirmed her resolve to study acting, with the goal of performing on theatre stages. She attended the Zürich University of the Arts, while gathering acting experience at the Schauspielhaus Zürich.

FNE will be following this podcast with more in our series that will focus on German films in CEE countries plus Cyprus and Malta, and our partner countries’ films screening in Germany, as well as news about coproductions and other special events.

In 2024, German Films celebrates its 70 years anniversary. The Export Union der Deutschen Filmindustrie was founded in Wiesbaden in 1954, then was renamed German Films Service + Marketing GmbH in 2004 and has successfully been promoting German feature films and filmmakers around the world.

To put a special focus on 70 years of German cinema abroad, a film programme entitled “70 Years of German Cinema – A Success Story“ has been compiled as a retrospective, curated by Alfred Holighaus, development executive and producer at REAL FILM in Berlin and NORDFILM in Kiel, who selected a mixture of 14 feature films and documentaries. The aim of this film programme is to give German cinema abroad the special attention it so rightly deserves.

