Films from FNE Partner Countries among LUX – The European Audience Film Award 2025 Nominations

STRASBOURG: Latvian animated film Flow by Gints Zilbalodis and Romanian/Cypriot/Bulgarian minority coproduction Animal by Sofia Exarchou are among the five titles nominated for LUX – The European Audience Film Award 2025, presented by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy in partnership with the European Commission and Europa Cinemas .

The five shortlisted films were announced at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on 18 September 2024.

The winner of the LUX Audience Award is chosen by citizens across the EU and by MEPs. A platform to rate the nominated films will be open from 18 September until April 2025. The winner will be announced in April 2025 at a ceremony in the European Parliament in Brussels.

During the competition period, the European Parliament organises free screenings across the 27 Member States for the five nominated films that were selected by a panel of film professionals from across the EU.

The Award is complemented by the Young Talent Programme, which was launched on 16 September 2024, to engage young cinema professionals in the promotion of European values and the LUX Audience Award project.

Flow is Latvia’s candidate for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

LUX – The European Audience Film Award Nominations:

Flow (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Produced by Dream Well Studio

Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions and Take Five

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

Animal (Greece, Austria, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria)

Produced by Homemade Films

Coproduced by Nabis Filmgroup SRL, Digital Cube, Felony Film Productions, Ars Digital, in collaboration with Wild at Heart

Supported by Eurimages, Media Creative Europe, the Greek Film Centre, the Austrian Film Institute, the Vienna Film Fund, the Salzburg City Film Fund, the Romanian Film Centre, Mediacom, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, ΕΚΟΜΕ, the Crete Prefecture

Dahomey (France, Senegal, Benin)

Directed by Mati Diop

Intercepted (Canada, France, Ukraine)

Directed by Oksana Karpovych

Julie Keeps Quiet (Belgium, Sweden)

Directed by Leonardo van Dijl