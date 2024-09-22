Connecting Cottbus 2024 Announces Lineup

Producers, sales agents, commissioning editors and other industry representatives active in East-West European coproduction can apply to attend without a project until 7 October 2024.
cocoPITCH Projects:
A Long-awaited Vacation (Romania)
Directed by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu
Produced by Tangaj Production
Bear Hug (Greece, Poland)
Directed by Alexandros Skouras
Produced by Argonauts Productions
Coproduced by Haka Films
Boba (North Macedonia, Serbia)
Directed by Darijan Pejovski
Produced by Skopje Film Studio
Coproduced by Art & Popcorn, Perfo
Do Me Bad (Poland)
Directed by Maria Wider
Produced by MWM MEDIA
Midpoint - coco Award (Midpoint Feature Launch):
Eli and Them (Czech Republic)
Directed by Petr Pylypčuk
Produced by Perfilm
Family Feeling (Lithuania)
Directed by Kamile Milašiūtė
Produced by Afterschool Production
Golden Leggins (Ukraine)
Directed by Arkadii Nepytaliuk
Produced by Real Pictures
No Salvation Coming (Czech Republic)
Directed by Vojtěch Strakatý
Produced by Beginner's Mind
Nothing Is Needed (Poland)
Directed by Beata Dzianowicz
Produced by WFDiF
Summer Blues (Latvia, Germany)
Directed by Anna Ansone
Produced by White Picture
Coproduced by Filmfaust
Special Pitch Award FilmFestival Cottbus:
The Hunters and the Hunted (Ukraine)
Directed by Anna Buryachkova
Produced by 2Brave Productions
Coproduced by Rinkel Film
The Main Course (Czech Republic)
Directed by Viktorie Novotná
Produced by Shore Points
Vestige (Kosovo)
Directed by Rita Krasniqi
Produced by Kot Productions
cocoWIP Projects:
Dump of Untitled Pieces (Turkey)
Directed by Melik Kuru
Produced by Parda Film
Everything That’s Wrong with You (Slovenia, Germany, Serbia)
Directed by Urša Menart
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by Chromosom Film, Living Pictures
Girl in the Night (Slovenia)
Directed by Luka Marčetić
Produced by Temporama
The Swan Song of Fedor Ozerov (Belarus, Lithuania)
Directed by Yuri Semashko
Produced by Belarusian Filmmakers Network
Coproduced by ArtBox, Singo
Three Weeks under the Sea (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland)
Directed by Martin Kuba
Produced by Moloko Film
Coproduced by PubRes, Furia Film
Wolves (Switzerland)
Directed by Jonas Ulrich
Produced by Dynamic Frame
Click HERE for the press release.