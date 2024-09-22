22-09-2024

Connecting Cottbus 2024 Announces Lineup

    Connecting Cottbus 2024 Announces Lineup photo credit: Jerzy Wypych

    COTTBUS: The 26th edition of the East-West co-production market connecting cottbus (coco) has announced the selection for cocoPITCH (projects in development) and cocoWIP (works in progress). coco will take place 6 - 8 November 2024 during the FilmFestival Cottbus (5 – 10 November 2024).

    Producers, sales agents, commissioning editors and other industry representatives active in East-West European coproduction can apply to attend without a project until 7 October 2024.

    cocoPITCH Projects:

    A Long-awaited Vacation (Romania)
    Directed by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu
    Produced by Tangaj Production

    Bear Hug (Greece, Poland)
    Directed by Alexandros Skouras
    Produced by Argonauts Productions
    Coproduced by Haka Films

    Boba (North Macedonia, Serbia)
    Directed by Darijan Pejovski
    Produced by Skopje Film Studio
    Coproduced by Art & Popcorn, Perfo

    Do Me Bad (Poland)
    Directed by Maria Wider
    Produced by MWM MEDIA

    Midpoint - coco Award (Midpoint Feature Launch):

    Eli and Them (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Petr Pylypčuk
    Produced by Perfilm

    Family Feeling (Lithuania)
    Directed by Kamile Milašiūtė
    Produced by Afterschool Production

    Golden Leggins (Ukraine)
    Directed by Arkadii Nepytaliuk
    Produced by Real Pictures

    No Salvation Coming (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Vojtěch Strakatý
    Produced by Beginner's Mind

    Nothing Is Needed (Poland)
    Directed by Beata Dzianowicz
    Produced by WFDiF

    Summer Blues (Latvia, Germany)
    Directed by Anna Ansone
    Produced by White Picture
    Coproduced by Filmfaust

    Special Pitch Award FilmFestival Cottbus:

    The Hunters and the Hunted (Ukraine)
    Directed by Anna Buryachkova
    Produced by 2Brave Productions
    Coproduced by Rinkel Film

    The Main Course (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Viktorie Novotná
    Produced by Shore Points

    Vestige (Kosovo)
    Directed by Rita Krasniqi
    Produced by Kot Productions

    cocoWIP Projects:

    Dump of Untitled Pieces (Turkey)
    Directed by Melik Kuru
    Produced by Parda Film

    Everything That’s Wrong with You (Slovenia, Germany, Serbia)
    Directed by Urša Menart
    Produced by Vertigo
    Coproduced by Chromosom Film, Living Pictures

    Girl in the Night (Slovenia)
    Directed by Luka Marčetić
    Produced by Temporama

    The Swan Song of Fedor Ozerov (Belarus, Lithuania)
    Directed by Yuri Semashko
    Produced by Belarusian Filmmakers Network
    Coproduced by ArtBox, Singo

    Three Weeks under the Sea (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland)
    Directed by Martin Kuba
    Produced by Moloko Film
    Coproduced by PubRes, Furia Film

    Wolves (Switzerland)
    Directed by Jonas Ulrich
    Produced by Dynamic Frame

