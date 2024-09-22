Connecting Cottbus 2024 Announces Lineup

COTTBUS: The 26th edition of the East-West co-production market connecting cottbus ( coco ) has announced the selection for cocoPITCH (projects in development) and cocoWIP (works in progress). coco will take place 6 - 8 November 2024 during the FilmFestival Cottbus (5 – 10 November 2024).

Producers, sales agents, commissioning editors and other industry representatives active in East-West European coproduction can apply to attend without a project until 7 October 2024.

cocoPITCH Projects:

A Long-awaited Vacation (Romania)

Directed by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu

Produced by Tangaj Production

Bear Hug (Greece, Poland)

Directed by Alexandros Skouras

Produced by Argonauts Productions

Coproduced by Haka Films

Boba (North Macedonia, Serbia)

Directed by Darijan Pejovski

Produced by Skopje Film Studio

Coproduced by Art & Popcorn, Perfo

Do Me Bad (Poland)

Directed by Maria Wider

Produced by MWM MEDIA

Midpoint - coco Award (Midpoint Feature Launch):

Eli and Them (Czech Republic)

Directed by Petr Pylypčuk

Produced by Perfilm

Family Feeling (Lithuania)

Directed by Kamile Milašiūtė

Produced by Afterschool Production

Golden Leggins (Ukraine)

Directed by Arkadii Nepytaliuk

Produced by Real Pictures

No Salvation Coming (Czech Republic)

Directed by Vojtěch Strakatý

Produced by Beginner's Mind

Nothing Is Needed (Poland)

Directed by Beata Dzianowicz

Produced by WFDiF

Summer Blues (Latvia, Germany)

Directed by Anna Ansone

Produced by White Picture

Coproduced by Filmfaust

Special Pitch Award FilmFestival Cottbus:

The Hunters and the Hunted (Ukraine)

Directed by Anna Buryachkova

Produced by 2Brave Productions

Coproduced by Rinkel Film

The Main Course (Czech Republic)

Directed by Viktorie Novotná

Produced by Shore Points

Vestige (Kosovo)

Directed by Rita Krasniqi

Produced by Kot Productions

cocoWIP Projects:

Dump of Untitled Pieces (Turkey)

Directed by Melik Kuru

Produced by Parda Film

Everything That’s Wrong with You (Slovenia, Germany, Serbia)

Directed by Urša Menart

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by Chromosom Film, Living Pictures

Girl in the Night (Slovenia)

Directed by Luka Marčetić

Produced by Temporama

The Swan Song of Fedor Ozerov (Belarus, Lithuania)

Directed by Yuri Semashko

Produced by Belarusian Filmmakers Network

Coproduced by ArtBox, Singo

Three Weeks under the Sea (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland)

Directed by Martin Kuba

Produced by Moloko Film

Coproduced by PubRes, Furia Film

Wolves (Switzerland)

Directed by Jonas Ulrich

Produced by Dynamic Frame

