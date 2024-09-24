FNE Podcast: Torsten Frehse, Founder of European Work in Progress Cologne (EWIP)

COLOGNE: FNE spoke to Torsten Frehse, founder of European Work in Progress Cologne ( EWIP ) and International Film Distribution Summit ( IFDS ), as well as CEO of Neue Visionen Filmverleih , about the 2024 EWIP and the activities planned within it.

European Work in Progress Cologne (EWIP), whose 7th edition will take place 14 -16 October 2024, is an independent industry event taking place during the Film Festival Cologne for producers and distributors of European and German films with a high-quality appeal and crossover market potential.

Over 220 projects have been submitted by filmmakers all over Europe to get one of the highly desired spots at EWIP.

Directly afterwards, from 15 to 17 October 2024, the international film industry conference International Film Distribution Summit (IFDS) will take place for the third time. It offers an international platform that deals with innovative distribution work in a changing public sphere.

In 2024, the highlight of the IFDS will once again be the presentation of the Best International Innovation Distribution Award, which recognises the pioneering innovative strength of successful distributors. The Best International Innovation Distribution Award is endowed with 10,000 EUR and is sponsored by Gruvi, Usheru and Comscore.

Up to 30 European coproductions will compete on the EWIP stage in Cologne and enter the race for the numerous awards and support. The total funding amount is 50,000 EUR, which is awarded by the joint partners of EWIP: K13 Studios, MMC Film & TV Studios, LAVAlabs Moving Images, Gruvi, Usheru, Way Film and mm filmpresse for postproduction and festival PR.

The best projects will be selected by a jury of experts from the international film industry. Once again, five renowned and highly experienced experts from the international film industry will discuss which projects have the potential to play a significant role in the international film scene in the coming years. The members of the 2024 jury include: Heino Deckert, Priscila Miranda, Sophie Stejskal, Urte Fink and Paul Ridd.

EWIP is significantly supported by the Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, one of the leading film funding institutions in Europe, the Creative Europe MEDIA programme of the European Union, as well as the FFA and the City of Cologne.

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.