01-10-2024

European Work in Progress Cologne 2024 Announces Selected Projects and International Jury

By

    COLOGNE: The European Work in Progress Cologne (EWIP) has announced the selected projects and the international jury for its 7th edition, which will take place 14 - 16 October 2024.

    A total of 29 film projects, chosen from among over 220 submissions, will be presented to the EWIP guests and the international jury in a 15-minute pitching session. There will also be direct meetings arranged by EWIP to bring producers together with distributors, world sales or other supporters.

    This year, EWIP continues the focus on African cinema and present three projects from Nigeria, Cameroon and Kenya.

    The awards consist of 60,000 EUR worth of funding, together with the award sponsors and partners for postproduction services, online marketing and international festival PR.

    The EWIP International Jury 2024 includes: Heino Deckert (Ma.ja.de. Filmproduktions GmbH / Deckert Distribution, Priscila Miranda (film producer / independent film distributor Fenix), Sophie Stejskal (Filmladen Filmverleih), Urte Fink (ZDF/ARTE), and Paul Ridd (Festival Director Edinburgh International Film).

    EWIP is significantly supported by the Film- and Medienstiftung NRW, Creative Europe MEDIA, and the City of Cologne. EWIP is made in co-operation with the Film Festival Cologne (17 – 24 October 2024), KölnBusiness as well as the Creative Europe Desks Germany and the International Film Distribution Summit – IFDS.

    SELECTED PROJECTS:

    A Useful Ghost / Pee Chai Dai Ka (Thailand, France, Singapore)
    Directed by Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke
    Produced by 185 Films Co., Ltd.

    Balearic (Spain, France)
    Directed by Ion de Sosa
    Produced by La Fabrica Nocturna Cinéma

    Beautiful Souls / Schöne Seelen (Germany)
    Directed by Tom Schreiber
    Produced by Sutor Kolonko

    Cicadas / Zikaden (Germany, France)
    Directed by Ina Weisse
    Produced by Lupa Film GmbH

    Doha – The Rising Sun (USA, Spain France)
    Directed by Eimi Imanishi
    Produced by Dialectic, Incognito Films, Un Capricho de Producciones, Virginie Films

    Fabula (the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium)
    Directed by Michiel ten Horn
    Produced by New Ams Film Company B.V.

    Filomination (Germany)
    Directed by Aleksandra Odić
    Produced by Deutsche Film- und Fernsehakademie Berlin

    Foreigner / Forastera (Spain, Sweden, Italy)
    Directed by Lucía Aleñar Iglesias
    Produced by Lastor Media

    Fucking Freedom / Ficken für Freiheit (Germany)
    Directed by Hille Norden
    Produced by Leitwolf Filmproduktion GmbH

    I Want It All / Ich will alles! (Germany), Documentary
    Directed by Luzia Schmid
    Produced by Zero One Film GmbH

    Late Shift (Greece, Romania)
    Directed by Stefanos Tsivopoulos
    Produced by Boo Productons

    Lost Land (Japan, France, Germany, Malaysia)
    Directed by Akio Fujimoto
    Produced by Scarlet Visions GmbH, E.x.N K.K.

    Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Stephan Komandarev
    Produced by Argo Film

    Marielle (Germany)
    Directed by Frédéric Hambalek
    Produced by Walker + Worm Film GmbH

    Minimals in a Titanic World (Rwanda, Germany, Cameroon), (Presented in the frame of Focus on Africa)
    Directed by Mbabazi Sharangabo Philbert Aimé
    Produced by Imitana 2Productions

    Our Father / Oče Naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Goran Stanković
    Produced by This and That Productions

    Paternal Leave (Germany, Italy)
    Directed by Alissa Jung
    Produced by The Match Factory, Wildside

    Run (Germany, Croatia)
    Directed by Uwe Boll
    Produced by Bolu Filmproduktions- und Verleih GmbH

    Sea of Glass / Thalassa apo gyali (Greece, Bulgaria, Cyprus)
    Directed by Alexis Alexiou
    Produced by Tugo Tugo Productions

    Sleepless City / Ciudad Sin Sueño (Spain, France) (presented in cooperation with TorinoFilmLab – Museo Nazionale del Cinema // TFL Coming Soon)
    Directed by Guillermo García López
    Produced by Les Valeurs, Sintagma Films

    Streetcoaches vs. Aliens / Straatcoaches vs. Aliens (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Michael Middlekoop
    Produced by Lemming Film

    Tales from Christiania / Fortællinger fra Christiania (Denmark), Documentary
    Directed by Karl Friis Forchhammer
    Produced by Tambo Film Aps

    The Badgers / Grevlingene (Norway)
    Directed by Paul Magnus Lundø
    Produced by 73 Eyes Film Production

    The Herd (Nigeria, USA) (presented in the frame of Focus on Africa)
    Directed by Daniel Etim Effiong
    Produced by Filmone Studios

    The Prank (Germany, Switzerland)
    Directed by Benjamin Heisenberg
    Produced by Kundschafter Filmproduktion GmbH

    Truck Mama (Kenya, South Africa, the Netherlands) (presented in the frame of Focus on Africa), Documentary
    Directed by Zipporah Nyaruri
    Produced by Visual Asili c/o Zippy Creatives

    Truth or Dare (Germany), Documentary
    Directed by Maja Classen
    Produced by Poison GmbH

    Vlam (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Daphne Lucker
    Produced by Kepler Film

    Żejtune (Malta, Germany, Qatar)
    Directed by Alex Camilleri
    Produced by Solari Productions Ltd., Pelikola Ltd.

    Click HERE for the press release.

    Sponsored statement

    Published in Region

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Year of German Central European Films 2024: German Films Events in October 2024