European Work in Progress Cologne 2024 Announces Selected Projects and International Jury

COLOGNE: The European Work in Progress Cologne ( EWIP ) has announced the selected projects and the international jury for its 7th edition, which will take place 14 - 16 October 2024.

A total of 29 film projects, chosen from among over 220 submissions, will be presented to the EWIP guests and the international jury in a 15-minute pitching session. There will also be direct meetings arranged by EWIP to bring producers together with distributors, world sales or other supporters.

This year, EWIP continues the focus on African cinema and present three projects from Nigeria, Cameroon and Kenya.

The awards consist of 60,000 EUR worth of funding, together with the award sponsors and partners for postproduction services, online marketing and international festival PR.

The EWIP International Jury 2024 includes: Heino Deckert (Ma.ja.de. Filmproduktions GmbH / Deckert Distribution, Priscila Miranda (film producer / independent film distributor Fenix), Sophie Stejskal (Filmladen Filmverleih), Urte Fink (ZDF/ARTE), and Paul Ridd (Festival Director Edinburgh International Film).

EWIP is significantly supported by the Film- and Medienstiftung NRW, Creative Europe MEDIA, and the City of Cologne. EWIP is made in co-operation with the Film Festival Cologne (17 – 24 October 2024), KölnBusiness as well as the Creative Europe Desks Germany and the International Film Distribution Summit – IFDS.

SELECTED PROJECTS:

A Useful Ghost / Pee Chai Dai Ka (Thailand, France, Singapore)

Directed by Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke

Produced by 185 Films Co., Ltd.

Balearic (Spain, France)

Directed by Ion de Sosa

Produced by La Fabrica Nocturna Cinéma

Beautiful Souls / Schöne Seelen (Germany)

Directed by Tom Schreiber

Produced by Sutor Kolonko

Cicadas / Zikaden (Germany, France)

Directed by Ina Weisse

Produced by Lupa Film GmbH

Doha – The Rising Sun (USA, Spain France)

Directed by Eimi Imanishi

Produced by Dialectic, Incognito Films, Un Capricho de Producciones, Virginie Films

Fabula (the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium)

Directed by Michiel ten Horn

Produced by New Ams Film Company B.V.

Filomination (Germany)

Directed by Aleksandra Odić

Produced by Deutsche Film- und Fernsehakademie Berlin

Foreigner / Forastera (Spain, Sweden, Italy)

Directed by Lucía Aleñar Iglesias

Produced by Lastor Media

Fucking Freedom / Ficken für Freiheit (Germany)

Directed by Hille Norden

Produced by Leitwolf Filmproduktion GmbH

I Want It All / Ich will alles! (Germany), Documentary

Directed by Luzia Schmid

Produced by Zero One Film GmbH

Late Shift (Greece, Romania)

Directed by Stefanos Tsivopoulos

Produced by Boo Productons

Lost Land (Japan, France, Germany, Malaysia)

Directed by Akio Fujimoto

Produced by Scarlet Visions GmbH, E.x.N K.K.

Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo Film

Marielle (Germany)

Directed by Frédéric Hambalek

Produced by Walker + Worm Film GmbH

Minimals in a Titanic World (Rwanda, Germany, Cameroon), (Presented in the frame of Focus on Africa)

Directed by Mbabazi Sharangabo Philbert Aimé

Produced by Imitana 2Productions

Our Father / Oče Naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia)

Directed by Goran Stanković

Produced by This and That Productions

Paternal Leave (Germany, Italy)

Directed by Alissa Jung

Produced by The Match Factory, Wildside

Run (Germany, Croatia)

Directed by Uwe Boll

Produced by Bolu Filmproduktions- und Verleih GmbH

Sea of Glass / Thalassa apo gyali (Greece, Bulgaria, Cyprus)

Directed by Alexis Alexiou

Produced by Tugo Tugo Productions

Sleepless City / Ciudad Sin Sueño (Spain, France) (presented in cooperation with TorinoFilmLab – Museo Nazionale del Cinema // TFL Coming Soon)

Directed by Guillermo García López

Produced by Les Valeurs, Sintagma Films

Streetcoaches vs. Aliens / Straatcoaches vs. Aliens (the Netherlands)

Directed by Michael Middlekoop

Produced by Lemming Film

Tales from Christiania / Fortællinger fra Christiania (Denmark), Documentary

Directed by Karl Friis Forchhammer

Produced by Tambo Film Aps

The Badgers / Grevlingene (Norway)

Directed by Paul Magnus Lundø

Produced by 73 Eyes Film Production

The Herd (Nigeria, USA) (presented in the frame of Focus on Africa)

Directed by Daniel Etim Effiong

Produced by Filmone Studios

The Prank (Germany, Switzerland)

Directed by Benjamin Heisenberg

Produced by Kundschafter Filmproduktion GmbH

Truck Mama (Kenya, South Africa, the Netherlands) (presented in the frame of Focus on Africa), Documentary

Directed by Zipporah Nyaruri

Produced by Visual Asili c/o Zippy Creatives

Truth or Dare (Germany), Documentary

Directed by Maja Classen

Produced by Poison GmbH

Vlam (the Netherlands)

Directed by Daphne Lucker

Produced by Kepler Film

Żejtune (Malta, Germany, Qatar)

Directed by Alex Camilleri

Produced by Solari Productions Ltd., Pelikola Ltd.

