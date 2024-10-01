European Work in Progress Cologne 2024 Announces Selected Projects and International Jury

A total of 29 film projects, chosen from among over 220 submissions, will be presented to the EWIP guests and the international jury in a 15-minute pitching session. There will also be direct meetings arranged by EWIP to bring producers together with distributors, world sales or other supporters.
This year, EWIP continues the focus on African cinema and present three projects from Nigeria, Cameroon and Kenya.
The awards consist of 60,000 EUR worth of funding, together with the award sponsors and partners for postproduction services, online marketing and international festival PR.
The EWIP International Jury 2024 includes: Heino Deckert (Ma.ja.de. Filmproduktions GmbH / Deckert Distribution, Priscila Miranda (film producer / independent film distributor Fenix), Sophie Stejskal (Filmladen Filmverleih), Urte Fink (ZDF/ARTE), and Paul Ridd (Festival Director Edinburgh International Film).
EWIP is significantly supported by the Film- and Medienstiftung NRW, Creative Europe MEDIA, and the City of Cologne. EWIP is made in co-operation with the Film Festival Cologne (17 – 24 October 2024), KölnBusiness as well as the Creative Europe Desks Germany and the International Film Distribution Summit – IFDS.
SELECTED PROJECTS:
A Useful Ghost / Pee Chai Dai Ka (Thailand, France, Singapore)
Directed by Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke
Produced by 185 Films Co., Ltd.
Balearic (Spain, France)
Directed by Ion de Sosa
Produced by La Fabrica Nocturna Cinéma
Beautiful Souls / Schöne Seelen (Germany)
Directed by Tom Schreiber
Produced by Sutor Kolonko
Cicadas / Zikaden (Germany, France)
Directed by Ina Weisse
Produced by Lupa Film GmbH
Doha – The Rising Sun (USA, Spain France)
Directed by Eimi Imanishi
Produced by Dialectic, Incognito Films, Un Capricho de Producciones, Virginie Films
Fabula (the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium)
Directed by Michiel ten Horn
Produced by New Ams Film Company B.V.
Filomination (Germany)
Directed by Aleksandra Odić
Produced by Deutsche Film- und Fernsehakademie Berlin
Foreigner / Forastera (Spain, Sweden, Italy)
Directed by Lucía Aleñar Iglesias
Produced by Lastor Media
Fucking Freedom / Ficken für Freiheit (Germany)
Directed by Hille Norden
Produced by Leitwolf Filmproduktion GmbH
I Want It All / Ich will alles! (Germany), Documentary
Directed by Luzia Schmid
Produced by Zero One Film GmbH
Late Shift (Greece, Romania)
Directed by Stefanos Tsivopoulos
Produced by Boo Productons
Lost Land (Japan, France, Germany, Malaysia)
Directed by Akio Fujimoto
Produced by Scarlet Visions GmbH, E.x.N K.K.
Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic)
Directed by Stephan Komandarev
Produced by Argo Film
Marielle (Germany)
Directed by Frédéric Hambalek
Produced by Walker + Worm Film GmbH
Minimals in a Titanic World (Rwanda, Germany, Cameroon), (Presented in the frame of Focus on Africa)
Directed by Mbabazi Sharangabo Philbert Aimé
Produced by Imitana 2Productions
Our Father / Oče Naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia)
Directed by Goran Stanković
Produced by This and That Productions
Paternal Leave (Germany, Italy)
Directed by Alissa Jung
Produced by The Match Factory, Wildside
Run (Germany, Croatia)
Directed by Uwe Boll
Produced by Bolu Filmproduktions- und Verleih GmbH
Sea of Glass / Thalassa apo gyali (Greece, Bulgaria, Cyprus)
Directed by Alexis Alexiou
Produced by Tugo Tugo Productions
Sleepless City / Ciudad Sin Sueño (Spain, France) (presented in cooperation with TorinoFilmLab – Museo Nazionale del Cinema // TFL Coming Soon)
Directed by Guillermo García López
Produced by Les Valeurs, Sintagma Films
Streetcoaches vs. Aliens / Straatcoaches vs. Aliens (the Netherlands)
Directed by Michael Middlekoop
Produced by Lemming Film
Tales from Christiania / Fortællinger fra Christiania (Denmark), Documentary
Directed by Karl Friis Forchhammer
Produced by Tambo Film Aps
The Badgers / Grevlingene (Norway)
Directed by Paul Magnus Lundø
Produced by 73 Eyes Film Production
The Herd (Nigeria, USA) (presented in the frame of Focus on Africa)
Directed by Daniel Etim Effiong
Produced by Filmone Studios
The Prank (Germany, Switzerland)
Directed by Benjamin Heisenberg
Produced by Kundschafter Filmproduktion GmbH
Truck Mama (Kenya, South Africa, the Netherlands) (presented in the frame of Focus on Africa), Documentary
Directed by Zipporah Nyaruri
Produced by Visual Asili c/o Zippy Creatives
Truth or Dare (Germany), Documentary
Directed by Maja Classen
Produced by Poison GmbH
Vlam (the Netherlands)
Directed by Daphne Lucker
Produced by Kepler Film
Żejtune (Malta, Germany, Qatar)
Directed by Alex Camilleri
Produced by Solari Productions Ltd., Pelikola Ltd.
