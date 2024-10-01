01-10-2024

Year of German Central European Films 2024: German Films Events in October 2024

    FNE together with German Films have launched the Year of German Central European Films 2024 with a special focus on German films in Central and Eastern European countries plus Cyprus and Malta and FNE partner countries’ films screening in Germany.

    This action takes place within the Frames of the celebrations of the 70 Years of German Films events.

    Below are the screenings and events of German films abroad in October 2024.

    EVENT

    WEBSITE

    DATE

    Antalya Film Forum

    https://www.antalyaff.com/

    5 – 12 October

    Festival Szemrevaló | Sehenswert  in Budapest,

    Festival of German films organised in cooperation with Goethe-Institut Hungary

    https://www.goethe.de/prj/shw/de/index.html

    10 – 20 October  in Budapest

    24 – 28 October  in Debrecen

    24 – 27 October in Pécs

    21 – 25 October  in Szeged

    FEINKOŠT - Die Tschechisch-Deutsche Kurzfilmtournee (The Czech-German Short Film Tour)

    https://kinedok.net/film/feinkost-2024

    10 October – 8 November in Czech Republic (Prague, Ústí nad Labem and České Budějovice)

    25 October – 4 December in Germany (Dresden, Pirna, Munich)

    Warsaw International Film Festival

    www.wff.pl

    11 – 20 October

    Eurasian Film Market in Almaty, Kazakhstan

    https://www.eurasianfilmmarket.com/

    14 – 17 October

    Das Filmfest in Czech Republic

    https://www.dasfilmfest.cz/

    16 – 20 October in Prague

    22 – 26 October in Brno

    1 – 5 November in Olomouc

    Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival

    https://www.ji-hlava.com/

    25 October – 3 November

    Molodist: Kyiv International Film Festival, Long Night of the German Short Films & Emerging Artists

    https://molodist.com/en

    26 October – 3 November

