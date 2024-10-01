Year of German Central European Films 2024: German Films Events in October 2024

This action takes place within the Frames of the celebrations of the 70 Years of German Films events.
Below are the screenings and events of German films abroad in October 2024.
|
EVENT
|
WEBSITE
|
DATE
|
Antalya Film Forum
|
https://www.antalyaff.com/
|
5 – 12 October
|
Festival Szemrevaló | Sehenswert in Budapest,
Festival of German films organised in cooperation with Goethe-Institut Hungary
|
https://www.goethe.de/prj/shw/de/index.html
|
10 – 20 October in Budapest
24 – 28 October in Debrecen
24 – 27 October in Pécs
21 – 25 October in Szeged
|
FEINKOŠT - Die Tschechisch-Deutsche Kurzfilmtournee (The Czech-German Short Film Tour)
|
https://kinedok.net/film/feinkost-2024
|
10 October – 8 November in Czech Republic (Prague, Ústí nad Labem and České Budějovice)
25 October – 4 December in Germany (Dresden, Pirna, Munich)
|
Warsaw International Film Festival
|
www.wff.pl
|
11 – 20 October
|
Eurasian Film Market in Almaty, Kazakhstan
|
https://www.eurasianfilmmarket.com/
|
14 – 17 October
|
Das Filmfest in Czech Republic
|
https://www.dasfilmfest.cz/
|
16 – 20 October in Prague
22 – 26 October in Brno
1 – 5 November in Olomouc
|
Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival
|
https://www.ji-hlava.com/
|
25 October – 3 November
|
Molodist: Kyiv International Film Festival, Long Night of the German Short Films & Emerging Artists
|
https://molodist.com/en
|
26 October – 3 November