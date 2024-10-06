06-10-2024

FNE Oscar Watch 2025: FNE Partner Countries Candidates

By
    Flow by Gints Zilbalodis Flow by Gints Zilbalodis image courtesy Dream Well Studioo

    WARSAW: Here are the candidates of FNE partner countries for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

    North Macedonia and Cyprus have not submitted a film this year.

    The 2025 Oscars shortlists will be announced on 17 December 2024, the nominations will be unveiled on 17 January 2025 and the Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 2 March 2025.

    FNE Partner Countries’ Candidates for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Award in the Best International Feature Film Category:

    BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA:
    My Late Summer / Nakon ljeta (Croatia, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia)
    Produced by Propeler Film
    Coproduced by Tangaj Production, Obala Art Centar, Baš Čelik,Tramal Films
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Romanian Film Centre and Creative Europe MEDIA, BH Telecom

    BULGARIA:
    Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)
    Directed by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov
    Produced by Abraxas Film
    Coproduced by Graal Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Bulgarian National Television (BNT), Greek Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages and American Foundation for Bulgaria

    CROATIA:
    Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day / Lijep avečer, lijep dan (Croatia, Canada, Poland, Cyprus, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Ivona Juka
    Produced by 4film
    Coproduced by Quiet Revolution, ORKACaretta Films, DEPO Production
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Adris Foundation, Telefilm Canada, the Ontario Creates programme, the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth through its Cinema Advisory Committee, and Sarajevo and Tuzla Canton Film Funds

    CZECH REPUBLIC:
    Waves / Vlny (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Jiří Mádl
    Produced by Dawson Films
    Coproduced by Wandal Production, the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    ESTONIA:
    8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)
    Directed by Marko Raat
    Produced by Allfilm
    Coproduced by Bufo
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, the Tartu Film Fund, the Ida-Viru Film Fund, the Finnish Film Foundation, in collaboration with Yle

    GEORGIA:
    The Antique / Antikvariati (Georgia, Switzerland, Finland, Germany)
    Directed by Rusudan Glurjidze
    Produced by Cinetech, Cinetrain, Whitepoint Digital, Basis Berlin Filmproduction
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, private investment

    HUNGARY:
    Semmelweis (Hungary)
    Directed by Lajos Koltai
    Produced by Szupermodern Stúdió
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

    LATVIA:
    Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
    Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
    Produced by Dream Well Studio
    Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

    LITHUANIA:
    Drowning Dry / Sesės (Lithuania, Latvia)
    Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
    Produced by Afterschool
    Coproduced by Trickster Pictures
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of LatviaEurimagesLRT, the Latvian broadcaster

    MALTA:
    Castillo (Malta)
    Directed by Abigail Malli
    Produced by Take Two
    Supported by Malta’s National Book Council (NBC

    MONTENEGRO:
    Supermarket (Montenegro)
    Directed by Nemanja Bečanović
    Produced by VHS Production, the Radio and Television of Montenegro (RTCG)
    Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Montenegrin Ministry of Culture and Media

    POLAND:
    Under the Volcano / Pod vulcanem (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kocur
    Produced by Lizart Film and Hawk Art
    Coproduced by MGM, TVP, the Polish Film Institute

    ROMANIA:
    Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)
    Directed by Emanuel Pârvu
    Produced by Asociația FAMart
    Coproduced by FAMart Films
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and also by Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, MMS Communications Romania and House of Media

    SERBIA:
    Russian Consul / Ruski konzul (Serbia)
    Directed by Miroslav Lekić
    Produced by Telekom Srbija and Vision Team
    Supported by Film Center Serbia

    SLOVAKIA:
    The Hungarian Dressmaker / Ema a smrtihlav (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary)
    Directed by Iveta Grófová
    Produced by PubRes
    Coproduced by Total Helpart T.H.A., Hungarian Campfilm, RTVS, the Czech Television
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Minority Culture Fund

    SLOVENIA:
    Family Therapy / Porodična terapija (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Norway, Serbia)
    Directed by Sonja Prosenc
    Produced by Monoo
    Coproduced by Incipit Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Incitus Film, Living Pictures, in association with TV Slovenia, ARRI, Storyline and NuFrame
    Supported by the Slovenian Film CentreViba Film StudioTV Slovenia, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia, Filmkraft Rogaland Norway, Zefyr Media Fund Norway, ARRI International Programme, Creative Europe MEDIA

