FNE Oscar Watch 2025: FNE Partner Countries Candidates

North Macedonia and Cyprus have not submitted a film this year.
The 2025 Oscars shortlists will be announced on 17 December 2024, the nominations will be unveiled on 17 January 2025 and the Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 2 March 2025.
FNE Partner Countries’ Candidates for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Award in the Best International Feature Film Category:
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA:
My Late Summer / Nakon ljeta (Croatia, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia)
Produced by Propeler Film
Coproduced by Tangaj Production, Obala Art Centar, Baš Čelik,Tramal Films
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Romanian Film Centre and Creative Europe MEDIA, BH Telecom
BULGARIA:
Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)
Directed by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov
Produced by Abraxas Film
Coproduced by Graal Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Bulgarian National Television (BNT), Greek Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages and American Foundation for Bulgaria
CROATIA:
Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day / Lijep avečer, lijep dan (Croatia, Canada, Poland, Cyprus, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Ivona Juka
Produced by 4film
Coproduced by Quiet Revolution, ORKA, Caretta Films, DEPO Production
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Adris Foundation, Telefilm Canada, the Ontario Creates programme, the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth through its Cinema Advisory Committee, and Sarajevo and Tuzla Canton Film Funds
CZECH REPUBLIC:
Waves / Vlny (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Jiří Mádl
Produced by Dawson Films
Coproduced by Wandal Production, the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
ESTONIA:
8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)
Directed by Marko Raat
Produced by Allfilm
Coproduced by Bufo
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, the Tartu Film Fund, the Ida-Viru Film Fund, the Finnish Film Foundation, in collaboration with Yle
GEORGIA:
The Antique / Antikvariati (Georgia, Switzerland, Finland, Germany)
Directed by Rusudan Glurjidze
Produced by Cinetech, Cinetrain, Whitepoint Digital, Basis Berlin Filmproduction
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, private investment
HUNGARY:
Semmelweis (Hungary)
Directed by Lajos Koltai
Produced by Szupermodern Stúdió
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
LATVIA:
Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
Produced by Dream Well Studio
Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds
LITHUANIA:
Drowning Dry / Sesės (Lithuania, Latvia)
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Produced by Afterschool
Coproduced by Trickster Pictures
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, LRT, the Latvian broadcaster
MALTA:
Castillo (Malta)
Directed by Abigail Malli
Produced by Take Two
Supported by Malta’s National Book Council (NBC)
MONTENEGRO:
Supermarket (Montenegro)
Directed by Nemanja Bečanović
Produced by VHS Production, the Radio and Television of Montenegro (RTCG)
Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Montenegrin Ministry of Culture and Media
POLAND:
Under the Volcano / Pod vulcanem (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kocur
Produced by Lizart Film and Hawk Art
Coproduced by MGM, TVP, the Polish Film Institute
ROMANIA:
Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)
Directed by Emanuel Pârvu
Produced by Asociația FAMart
Coproduced by FAMart Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and also by Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, MMS Communications Romania and House of Media
SERBIA:
Russian Consul / Ruski konzul (Serbia)
Directed by Miroslav Lekić
Produced by Telekom Srbija and Vision Team
Supported by Film Center Serbia
SLOVAKIA:
The Hungarian Dressmaker / Ema a smrtihlav (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary)
Directed by Iveta Grófová
Produced by PubRes
Coproduced by Total Helpart T.H.A., Hungarian Campfilm, RTVS, the Czech Television
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Minority Culture Fund
SLOVENIA:
Family Therapy / Porodična terapija (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Norway, Serbia)
Directed by Sonja Prosenc
Produced by Monoo
Coproduced by Incipit Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Incitus Film, Living Pictures, in association with TV Slovenia, ARRI, Storyline and NuFrame
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film Studio, TV Slovenia, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Filmkraft Rogaland Norway, Zefyr Media Fund Norway, ARRI International Programme, Creative Europe MEDIA