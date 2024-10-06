FNE Oscar Watch 2025: FNE Partner Countries Candidates

WARSAW: Here are the candidates of FNE partner countries for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

North Macedonia and Cyprus have not submitted a film this year.

The 2025 Oscars shortlists will be announced on 17 December 2024, the nominations will be unveiled on 17 January 2025 and the Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 2 March 2025.

FNE Partner Countries’ Candidates for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Award in the Best International Feature Film Category:

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA:

My Late Summer / Nakon ljeta (Croatia, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia)

Produced by Propeler Film

Coproduced by Tangaj Production, Obala Art Centar, Baš Čelik,Tramal Films

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Romanian Film Centre and Creative Europe MEDIA, BH Telecom

BULGARIA:

Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)

Directed by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov

Produced by Abraxas Film

Coproduced by Graal Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Bulgarian National Television (BNT), Greek Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages and American Foundation for Bulgaria

CROATIA:

Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day / Lijep avečer, lijep dan (Croatia, Canada, Poland, Cyprus, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Ivona Juka

Produced by 4film

Coproduced by Quiet Revolution, ORKA, Caretta Films, DEPO Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Adris Foundation, Telefilm Canada, the Ontario Creates programme, the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth through its Cinema Advisory Committee, and Sarajevo and Tuzla Canton Film Funds

CZECH REPUBLIC:

Waves / Vlny (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Jiří Mádl

Produced by Dawson Films

Coproduced by Wandal Production, the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

ESTONIA:

8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)

Directed by Marko Raat

Produced by Allfilm

Coproduced by Bufo

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, the Tartu Film Fund, the Ida-Viru Film Fund, the Finnish Film Foundation, in collaboration with Yle

GEORGIA:

The Antique / Antikvariati (Georgia, Switzerland, Finland, Germany)

Directed by Rusudan Glurjidze

Produced by Cinetech, Cinetrain, Whitepoint Digital, Basis Berlin Filmproduction

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, private investment

HUNGARY:

Semmelweis (Hungary)

Directed by Lajos Koltai

Produced by Szupermodern Stúdió

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

LATVIA:

Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Produced by Dream Well Studio

Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

LITHUANIA:

Drowning Dry / Sesės (Lithuania, Latvia)

Directed by Laurynas Bareisa

Produced by Afterschool

Coproduced by Trickster Pictures

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, LRT, the Latvian broadcaster

MALTA:

Castillo (Malta)

Directed by Abigail Malli

Produced by Take Two

Supported by Malta’s National Book Council (NBC)

MONTENEGRO:

Supermarket (Montenegro)

Directed by Nemanja Bečanović

Produced by VHS Production, the Radio and Television of Montenegro (RTCG)

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Montenegrin Ministry of Culture and Media

POLAND:

Under the Volcano / Pod vulcanem (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Lizart Film and Hawk Art

Coproduced by MGM, TVP, the Polish Film Institute

ROMANIA:

Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)

Directed by Emanuel Pârvu

Produced by Asociația FAMart

Coproduced by FAMart Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and also by Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, MMS Communications Romania and House of Media

SERBIA:

Russian Consul / Ruski konzul (Serbia)

Directed by Miroslav Lekić

Produced by Telekom Srbija and Vision Team

Supported by Film Center Serbia

SLOVAKIA:

The Hungarian Dressmaker / Ema a smrtihlav (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary)

Directed by Iveta Grófová

Produced by PubRes

Coproduced by Total Helpart T.H.A., Hungarian Campfilm, RTVS, the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Minority Culture Fund



SLOVENIA:

Family Therapy / Porodična terapija (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Norway, Serbia)

Directed by Sonja Prosenc

Produced by Monoo

Coproduced by Incipit Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Incitus Film, Living Pictures, in association with TV Slovenia, ARRI, Storyline and NuFrame

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film Studio, TV Slovenia, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Filmkraft Rogaland Norway, Zefyr Media Fund Norway, ARRI International Programme, Creative Europe MEDIA