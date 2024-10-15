Winners of European Work in Progress Cologne

COLOGNE: The 7th edition of the established industry event European Work in Progress Cologne ( EWIP , 14 – 16 October 2024) announced its winners.

During the two EWIP days, over 250 top-class colleagues from the European film industry (world sales, distribution, festivals, production, financing and marketing) met to look out for the most promising film projects of the coming months and to exchange ideas.

The independent jury of renowned and highly experienced experts Heino Deckert (Ma.ja.de. Filmproduktions GmbH), Priscila Miranda (film producer / independent film distributor Fenix), Sophie Stejskal (Filmladen Filmverleih), Urte Fink (ZDF/ARTE) and Paul Ridd (Festival Director Edinburgh International Film) decided among the 29 presented international film projects and awarded prizes worth almost a total of 60,000 EUR.

EWIP is significantly supported by the Film- and Medienstiftung NRW, Creative Europe MEDIA, and the City of Cologne. It also took place in cooperation with the Film Festival Cologne (17 – 24 October 2024), KölnBusiness as well as the Creative Europe Desks Germany and the International Film Distribution Summit – IFDS.

Click HERE to see the winners.

Sponsored statement