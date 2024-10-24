FNE Podcast: Actress Mathilde Bundschuh

FNE together with German Films has launched the Year of German Central European Films 2024 with a special focus on German films in Central and Eastern European countries plus Cyprus and Malta, as well as FNE partner countries’ films screening in Germany. This action takes place within the frames of the celebrations of 70 Years of German Films.

FNE spoke to German actress Mathilde Bundschuh about her films that have often been sold to CEE countries in the past years, including TV series, Tatort (1970), her leading role in the literary adaptation of Milk Teeth (2024) by Sophia Bösch, and other favourite films and roles.

Mathilde Bundschuh was born in 1994 in Plauen, Saxony. She has acted in various TV and short film productions since 2005, and she played a leading role in the KIKA series Krimi.de. Mathilde Bundschuh’s film debut was in 2010, in Pia Strietmann's drama Tage, die Bleiben, alongside Götz Schubert and Max Riemelt. She completed her acting training from 2012 to 2016 at the Rostock University of Music and Theatre.

FNE will be following this podcast with more in our series that will focus on German films in CEE countries plus Cyprus and Malta, and our partner countries’ films screening in Germany, as well as news about coproductions and other special events.

In 2024, German Films celebrates its 70 years anniversary. The Export Union der DeutschenFilmindustrie was founded in Wiesbaden in 1954, then was renamed German Films Service + Marketing GmbH in 2004 and has successfully been promoting German feature films and filmmakers around the world.

To put a special focus on 70 years of German cinema abroad, a film programme entitled “70 Years of German Cinema – A Success Story“ has been compiled as a retrospective, curated by Alfred Holighaus, development executive and producer at REAL FILM in Berlin and NORDFILM in Kiel, who selected a mixture of 14 feature films and documentaries. The aim of this film programme is to give German cinema abroad the special attention it so rightly deserves.

Click HERE for the podcast.