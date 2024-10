POTSDAM: The third edition of the international master's programme European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA has started, organised by the Film University Babelsberg KONRAD WOLF, the University of Potsdam and the Erich Pommer Institut .

In early October 2024, the cohort officially began its journey with the first online module "European Film & TV Business: Economic Framework".

The seven students will meet in person for the first time in November for their second module, which will take place in Potsdam-Babelsberg.

Click HERE to find out more about this master’s programme as well as about other upcoming activities of the Erich Pommer Institut.