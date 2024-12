PARIS: The 7th edition of the European Cinema Night programme will be held from 2 to 6 December 2024.

The event organised by Creative Europe MEDIA and Europa Cinemas will engage 88 cinemas from the network of Europa Cinemas, and it is expected to attract over 10,000 cinemagoers.

Each cinema has selected a European film based on the interests of their audiences, and some cinemas will organise complementary activities including presentations, Q&A sessions and debates.

In 2023, a total of 84 cinemas took part in the initiative.

