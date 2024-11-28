Projects from FNE Partner Countries Backed by Eurimages’ Co-production Support

In all, Eurimages supported the coproduction of 24 films with a total amount of 6.78 m EUR.
PROJECTS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES RECEIVING EURIMAGES CO-PRODUCTION SUPPORT:
20 Meters / 20 metrov (Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina) 275,000 EUR
Directed by Damjan Kozole
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by Baš Čelik,Terminal 3, Kino Oko, SCCA/pro.ba
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europa MEDIA
Fairyheart (Hungary, Canada, Germany) 500,000 EUR Animated film
Directed by Anita Doron
Produced by Mythberg Films
Coproducedby Storyteller Pictures, Cinemon Entertainment, Lakeside Animation, Traumhaus Studios GmbH
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, Telefilm Canada, Creative Europe MEDIA
Tears of Neon / Dzięcioł (Poland, Bulgaria) 127,000 EUR
Directed by Karolina Bielawska
Produced by Lava Films
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Creative Europe MEDIA
The Crux (Germany, Poland) 500,000 EUR
Directed by Ulrike Tony Vahl
Produced by Cala Filmproduktion GmbH
Coproduced by Cala Film Central GmbH Co & Kg, Extreme Emotions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
The Visitor (Lithuania, Norway, Sweden) 210,000 EUR
Directed by Vytautas Katkus
Produced by M-Films
Coproduced by Staer, Garagefilm International
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television, Film Fond Nord, the Swedish Film Institute
Washed and Buried / Čista in zakopana (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia)150,000 EUR
Directed by Martin Turk
Produced by Bela film
Coproduced by Incipit Film, Cobra Chicks, Senca Studio, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, Creative Europe Media, Studio Viba Film
Woman, Unknown / Efterkrig (Denmark, Lithuania, Sweden) 349,000 EUR
Directed by May el-Toukhy
Produced by Nordisk Film Production
Supported by the Danish Film Institute
Click HERE to see the full list of projects.