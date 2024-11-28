Projects from FNE Partner Countries Backed by Eurimages’ Co-production Support

STRASBOURG: New projects by Damjan Kozole and Martin Turk are among the seven projects produced or coproduced by FNE partner countries that received coproduction support from Eurimages . The results were announced on 27 November 2024.

In all, Eurimages supported the coproduction of 24 films with a total amount of 6.78 m EUR.

PROJECTS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES RECEIVING EURIMAGES CO-PRODUCTION SUPPORT:

20 Meters / 20 metrov (Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina) 275,000 EUR

Directed by Damjan Kozole

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by Baš Čelik,Terminal 3, Kino Oko, SCCA/pro.ba

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europa MEDIA

Fairyheart (Hungary, Canada, Germany) 500,000 EUR Animated film

Directed by Anita Doron

Produced by Mythberg Films

Coproducedby Storyteller Pictures, Cinemon Entertainment, Lakeside Animation, Traumhaus Studios GmbH

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, Telefilm Canada, Creative Europe MEDIA

Tears of Neon / Dzięcioł (Poland, Bulgaria) 127,000 EUR

Directed by Karolina Bielawska

Produced by Lava Films

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Creative Europe MEDIA

The Crux (Germany, Poland) 500,000 EUR

Directed by Ulrike Tony Vahl

Produced by Cala Filmproduktion GmbH

Coproduced by Cala Film Central GmbH Co & Kg, Extreme Emotions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

The Visitor (Lithuania, Norway, Sweden) 210,000 EUR

Directed by Vytautas Katkus

Produced by M-Films

Coproduced by Staer, Garagefilm International

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television, Film Fond Nord, the Swedish Film Institute

Washed and Buried / Čista in zakopana (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia)150,000 EUR

Directed by Martin Turk

Produced by Bela film

Coproduced by Incipit Film, Cobra Chicks, Senca Studio, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, Creative Europe Media, Studio Viba Film

Woman, Unknown / Efterkrig (Denmark, Lithuania, Sweden) 349,000 EUR

Directed by May el-Toukhy

Produced by Nordisk Film Production

Supported by the Danish Film Institute

Click HERE to see the full list of projects.