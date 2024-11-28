28-11-2024

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Backed by Eurimages’ Co-production Support

By

    STRASBOURG: New projects by Damjan Kozole and Martin Turk are among the seven projects produced or coproduced by FNE partner countries that received coproduction support from Eurimages. The results were announced on 27 November 2024.

    In all, Eurimages supported the coproduction of 24 films with a total amount of 6.78 m EUR.

    PROJECTS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES RECEIVING EURIMAGES CO-PRODUCTION SUPPORT:

    20 Meters / 20 metrov (Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)  275,000 EUR
    Directed by Damjan Kozole
    Produced by Vertigo
    Coproduced by Baš Čelik,Terminal 3, Kino OkoSCCA/pro.ba
    Supported by the Slovenian Film CentreFilm Center Serbia, Creative Europa MEDIA

    Fairyheart (Hungary, Canada, Germany)  500,000 EUR     Animated film
    Directed by Anita Doron
    Produced by Mythberg Films
    Coproducedby Storyteller Pictures, Cinemon Entertainment, Lakeside Animation, Traumhaus Studios GmbH
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, Telefilm Canada, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Tears of Neon / Dzięcioł (Poland, Bulgaria)  127,000 EUR
    Directed by Karolina Bielawska  
    Produced by Lava Films
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Creative Europe MEDIA

    The Crux (Germany, Poland)  500,000  EUR
    Directed by Ulrike Tony Vahl
    Produced by Cala Filmproduktion GmbH
    Coproduced by Cala Film Central GmbH Co & Kg, Extreme Emotions
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    The Visitor (Lithuania, Norway, Sweden)  210,000 EUR
    Directed by Vytautas Katkus
    Produced by M-Films
    Coproduced by Staer, Garagefilm International
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television, Film Fond Nord, the Swedish Film Institute

    Washed and Buried / Čista in zakopana (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia)150,000 EUR
    Directed by Martin Turk
    Produced by Bela film
    Coproduced by Incipit Film, Cobra Chicks, Senca StudioRTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, Creative Europe Media, Studio Viba Film 

    Woman, Unknown / Efterkrig (Denmark, Lithuania, Sweden)  349,000 EUR
    Directed by May el-Toukhy
    Produced by Nordisk Film Production
    Supported by the Danish Film Institute

    Click HERE to see the full list of projects.

    Published in Region

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FNE Podcast: German Actress Lena Urzendowsky