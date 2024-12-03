FNE Podcast: Simone Baumann: Managing Director, German Films

FNE together with German Films has launched the Year of German Central European Films 2024 with a special focus on German films in Central and Eastern European countries plus Cyprus and Malta, and our partner countries’ films screening in Germany. This action takes place within the Frames of the celebrations of the 70 Years of German Films.

FNE spoke to Simone Baumann, Managing Director of Germans Films, about the conclusions of 70 Years of German Films project, the German Films events - including a special focus on German cinema, organised at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and the highlights prepared by German Films for 2025.

In 2024, German Films celebrates its 70 years anniversary. The Export Union der DeutschenFilmindustrie was founded in Wiesbaden in 1954, then was renamed German Films Service + Marketing GmbH in 2004 and has successfully been promoting German feature films and filmmakers around the world.

To put a special focus on 70 years of German cinema abroad, a film programme entitled “70 Years of German Cinema – A Success Story“ has been compiled as a retrospective, curated by Alfred Holighaus, development executive and producer at REAL FILM in Berlin and NORDFILM in Kiel, who selected a mixture of 14 feature films and documentaries. The aim of this film programme is to give German cinema abroad the special attention it so rightly deserves.

Click HERE for the podcast.

Visit the special Year of German Central European Films 2024 page.