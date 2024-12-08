FNE Podcast: Actress Maja Bons

FNE together with German Films has launched the Year of German Central European Films 2024 with a special focus on German films in Central and Eastern European countries plus Cyprus and Malta, as well as FNE partner countries’ films screening in Germany. This action takes place within the frames of the celebrations of 70 Years of German Films.

We spoke to German actress Maja Bons about contemporary German and European cinema, and her work in cinema and TV series, including her upcoming feature film Babystar by Joscha Bongard and the TV series Everyone is f*ing crazy and Tatoort.

Maja Bons is a young actress from Berlin, whose career began right after graduating from school. Her very first role was Chloë, a young woman with anxiety issues in the acclaimed ZDF neoseries Everyone is f*ing crazy, and ever since then, she has been constantly working, developing her acting and taking on complex and intriguing roles. Among many more, she played the lead role in two cinema debut projects to be released in 2025, and she has recently been working on a series for an international streamer. In 2024, she was nominated for the prestigious ’New Faces Award’.

FNE will be following this podcast with more in our series that will focus on German films in CEE countries plus Cyprus and Malta, and our partner countries’ films screening in Germany, as well as news about coproductions and other special events.

In 2024, German Films celebrates its 70 years anniversary. The Export Union der Deutschen Filmindustrie was founded in Wiesbaden in 1954, then was renamed German Films Service + Marketing GmbH in 2004 and has successfully been promoting German feature films and filmmakers around the world.

To put a special focus on 70 years of German cinema abroad, a film programme entitled “70 Years of German Cinema – A Success Story“ has been compiled as a retrospective, curated by Alfred Holighaus, development executive and producer at REAL FILM in Berlin and NORDFILM in Kiel, who selected a mixture of 14 feature films and documentaries. The aim of this film programme is to give German cinema abroad the special attention it so rightly deserves.

Click HERE for the podcast.