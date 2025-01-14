Trieste Film Festival 2025 Announces Programme

TRIESTE: Seven titles directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė, Sonja Prosenc and Konstantin Bojanov, among others, will compete in the Feature Film Competition of the 36th Trieste Film Festival , which will be held 16 – 24 January 2025.

The Documentary Competition presents 10 titles, five works are in the Corso Salani Award programme, and 16 titles in the Short Film Competition.

In all, over 130 films will screen at the festival.

Among the highlights of the upcoming edition are: The Wild Roses section (dedicated to women directors from Central and Eastern Europe, and focusing this year on Serbia), the Romanian Experimental Cinema Programme. Expanded., Queer Visions (aimed at following the progress of the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in Eastern and Balkan countries), and Retrospective: 1945. Is the War Over? Traumas, Ruins, Reconstruction.

The festival will have two separate opening nights: on 16 January 2025 with the documentary Wishing on a Star directed by Slovak-Hungarian director Péter Kerekes and coproduced by Italy, Croatia, Austria, Slovakia, and Czech Republic, and on 20 January 2025 with the German film Dying by Matthias Glasner.

This year, the Eastern Star Award will be given to Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa, while Bosnian director Ado Hasanović will be the recipient of the Cinema Warrior Award.

The 15th edition of When East Meets West will be held 19 – 22 January 2025.

International Competition:

Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė

Produced by Akisbado

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

Lesson Learned / Fekete pont (Hungary)

Directed by Bálint Szimler

Produced by Boddah, CineSuper

Coproduced by Proton Cinema, GoodKids, KMH Film, FocusFox

Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)

Directed by Emanuel Pârvu

Produced by Asociația FAMart

Coproduced by FAMart Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and also by Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, MMS Communications Romania and House of Media

The Shameless (Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan)

Directed by Konstantin Bojanov

Produced by Akka Films

Coproduced by Urban Factory, Klas Films, House on Fire

Our Lovely Pig Slaughter / Mord (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Adam Martinec

Produced by Breathless Films

Coproduced by Filmsomnia, the Czech Television, FAMU, Innogy

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Moravian-Silesian Region Film Foundation, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Family Therapy / Porodična terapija (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Norway, Serbia)

Directed by Sonja Prosenc

Produced by Monoo

Coproduced by Incipit Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Incitus Film, Living Pictures, in association with TV Slovenia, ARRI, Storyline and NuFrame

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film Studio, TV Slovenia, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Filmkraft Rogaland Norway, Zefyr Media Fund Norway, ARRI International Programme, Creative Europe MEDIA

Kyuka: Before Summer’s End (Greece, North Macedonia)

Directed by Kostis Charamountanis

Produced by Heretic

Coproduced by Macedonian List Production’

Supported by ERT, the Greek Film Center, the North Macedonia Film Agency