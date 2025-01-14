WEMW 2025 Announces Talks, Juries and Awards

TRIESTE: This year’s programme of When East Meets West ( WEMW , 19 – 22 January 2025) introduces a whole new series of Talks, targeting a unique variety of topics.

The very rich programme includes the Opening Keynote Creative Innovation: Exploring Challenges and Opportunities , the lecture Marketing for Movies from Development Stage to Release, the talks Uprooted: An American Perspective on Docuseries, and Money for Movies: Equity Financing and Raising Capital, as well as the panel

Inclusive Co-Productions: A Roadmap from Development to Release.

Pop Up Film Residency Dialogues: A Creative Community and panels Spotlight on Benelux and Spotlight on Baltics, both moderated by Tamara Tatishvili, are also among the highlights.

The talk Embracing for change and innovation. Towards a better and stronger level playing field in the EU AV landscape is organised in collaboration with 14 Creative Europe MEDIA Desks (including Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia).

The programme will also include a new set of talks directly connected to the themes tackled in the WEMW Inspirational Labs, which will space from genre film production to drama series content, animation production and the encounter between film, videogames and artificial intelligence.

The Networking Ring & Breakfast by Circle Doc Women Accelerator and the DAE Confidential will provide a supplementary opportunity to connect to the over 600 guests of WEMW 2025.

The 15th edition of When East Meets West is organised by the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, together with the Trieste Film Festival/Alpe Adria Cinema, with the support of Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme, MIC - Direzione Generale Cinema e Audiovisivo, CEI (Central European Initiative), Programa Ibermedia, Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs), Catalan Films, Ciclic-Centre Val de Loir, and Regione Autonoma del Friuli Venezia Giulia, and in collaboration with Creative Europe Desk Italy, Croatia, Serbia, Belgium Wallonie, Belgium Flanders, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria, Greece, Montenegro and Slovenia.

Click HERE for a press release about the Talks, the Juries and the Awards of WEMW 2025, and HERE for the complete programme of WEMW 2025.