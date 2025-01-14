Films and Talents from FNE Partner Countries Awarded at Golden Globes 2025

LOS ANGELES: The Latvian majority coproduction Flow directed by Gints Zilbalodis made history at the Golden Globe Awards 2025 as it beat Inside Out 2 and Moana 2 on its way for the Best Motion Picture – Animated Award. A coproduction between Latvia, Belgium and France, Flow was supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia , among others.

The Brutalist directed by Brady Corbet received the award for Best Motion Picture – Drama, and Best Director – Motion Picture, while Adrien Brody, who played the Hungarian architect László Tóth in the film, won Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. The Brutalist is a Hungarian minority coproduction and it was shot mainly in Budapest.

Romanian-American actor Sebastian Stan received the award in the category Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for A Different Man. He was also nominated in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category for his role in The Apprentice.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards were held on 6 January 2025.

Films and Talents from FNE Partner Countries Awarded at the Golden Globe Awards 2025:

Best Motion Picture – Drama:

The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Directed by Brady Corbet

Produced by Brookstreet Pictures, Andrew Lauren Productions

Coproduced by Intake Films, Proton Cinema

Supported by the Hungarian Film Incentive

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Brady Corbet for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Adrien Brody in The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Directed by Brady Corbet

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Sebastian Stan in A Different Man (USA)

Directed by Aaron Schimberg

Best Motion Picture – Animated:

Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Produced by Dream Well Studio

Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

