FNE at Berlinale 2025: New Films and Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for 75th Berlin International Film Festival

The list includes a Hungarian production, a Czech production and a Slovenian minority coproduction in Berlinale Shorts, a Georgian student film in Forum Special, a Lithuanian minority coproduction in Forum Expanded, and an Estonian film in Berlinale Classics.
Also, new projects by Radu Muntean and Stephan Komandarev are in the Official Selection of the Berlinale Co-Production Market, alongside a Polish minority coproduction involving New Europe Productions, while Polish production house Lava Films was selected for the Company Matching Programme.
The 75th Berlin International Film Festival will be held 13 – 23 February 2025 and the 22nd Berlinale Co-Production Market will take place from 15 to 19 February 2025.
New Films and Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the 75th Berlin International Film Festival:
Berlinale Shorts 2025:
Living Stones / Élő kövek (Hungary), World premiere
Directed by Jakob Ladányi Jancsó
Stone of Destiny / Kámen Osudu (Czech Republic), Animated musical, World premiere
Directed by Julie Černá
Ceasefire / Prekid vatre (Germany, Italy, Slovenia), Documentary, World premiere
Directed by Jakob Krese
Forum Special 2025:
Inner Blooming Springs / Shinagani gazapkhulebis q'vaviloba (Georgia), Student film, World premiere
Directed by Tiku Kobiashvili
Forum Expanded:
Special Operation / Spetsialna Operatsiia (Ukraine, Lithuania), Documentary, World premiere
Directed by Oleksiy Radynski
Berlinale Classics:
Smile at Last / Naerata ometi (Estonia/URSS, 1985)
Directed by Leida Laius, Arvo Iho
Berlinale Co-Production Market:
Official Feature Project Selection 2025:
A Few Miles South (Ireland, Poland)
Directed by Ben Pearce
Produced by Stop Gap Films
Coproduced by New Europe Productions
The Magic Hour (Romania)
Directed by Radu Muntean
Produced by Tangaj Production
Berlinale Directors::
The Block Universe (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Stephan Komandarev
Produced by Argo Film
Coproduced by 42Film
Company Matching Programme:
Lava Films (Poland)