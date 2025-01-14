14-01-2025

FNE at Berlinale 2025: New Films and Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for 75th Berlin International Film Festival

    Living Stones by Jakob Ladányi Jancsó Living Stones by Jakob Ladányi Jancsó source: www.berlinale.de

    BERLIN: Berlinale 2025 has announced new titles selected for its Berlinale Shorts, Forum Special, Forum Expanded and Berlinale Classic sections, as well as the first projects selected for the Berlinale Co-Production Market. Below are the films and projects from FNE partner countries selected for these programmes.

    The list includes a Hungarian production, a Czech production and a Slovenian minority coproduction in Berlinale Shorts, a Georgian student film in Forum Special, a Lithuanian minority coproduction in Forum Expanded, and an Estonian film in Berlinale Classics.

    Also, new projects by Radu Muntean and Stephan Komandarev are in the Official Selection of the Berlinale Co-Production Market, alongside a Polish minority coproduction involving New Europe Productions, while Polish production house Lava Films was selected for the Company Matching Programme.

    The 75th Berlin International Film Festival will be held 13 – 23 February 2025 and the 22nd Berlinale Co-Production Market will take place from 15 to 19 February 2025.

    New Films and Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the 75th Berlin International Film Festival:

    Berlinale Shorts 2025:

    Living Stones / Élő kövek (Hungary), World premiere
    Directed by Jakob Ladányi Jancsó

    Stone of Destiny / Kámen Osudu (Czech Republic), Animated musical, World premiere
    Directed by Julie Černá

    Ceasefire / Prekid vatre (Germany, Italy, Slovenia), Documentary, World premiere
    Directed by Jakob Krese

    Forum Special 2025:

    Inner Blooming Springs by Tiku Kobiashvili, source: www.berlinale.deInner Blooming Springs / Shinagani gazapkhulebis q'vaviloba (Georgia), Student film, World premiere
    Directed by Tiku Kobiashvili

    Forum Expanded:

    Special Operation / Spetsialna Operatsiia (Ukraine, Lithuania), Documentary, World premiere
    Directed by Oleksiy Radynski

    Berlinale Classics:

    Smile at Last / Naerata ometi (Estonia/URSS, 1985)
    Directed by Leida Laius, Arvo Iho

    Berlinale Co-Production Market:

    Official Feature Project Selection 2025:

    A Few Miles South (Ireland, Poland)
    Directed by Ben Pearce
    Produced by Stop Gap Films
    Coproduced by New Europe Productions

    The Magic Hour (Romania)
    Directed by Radu Muntean
    Produced by Tangaj Production

    Berlinale Directors::

    The Block Universe (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Stephan Komandarev
    Produced by Argo Film
    Coproduced by 42Film

    Company Matching Programme:

    Lava Films (Poland)

