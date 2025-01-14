FNE at Berlinale 2025: New Films and Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for 75th Berlin International Film Festival

BERLIN: Berlinale 2025 has announced new titles selected for its Berlinale Shorts, Forum Special, Forum Expanded and Berlinale Classic sections, as well as the first projects selected for the Berlinale Co-Production Market. Below are the films and projects from FNE partner countries selected for these programmes.

The list includes a Hungarian production, a Czech production and a Slovenian minority coproduction in Berlinale Shorts, a Georgian student film in Forum Special, a Lithuanian minority coproduction in Forum Expanded, and an Estonian film in Berlinale Classics.

Also, new projects by Radu Muntean and Stephan Komandarev are in the Official Selection of the Berlinale Co-Production Market, alongside a Polish minority coproduction involving New Europe Productions, while Polish production house Lava Films was selected for the Company Matching Programme.

The 75th Berlin International Film Festival will be held 13 – 23 February 2025 and the 22nd Berlinale Co-Production Market will take place from 15 to 19 February 2025.

New Films and Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the 75th Berlin International Film Festival:

Berlinale Shorts 2025:

Living Stones / Élő kövek (Hungary), World premiere

Directed by Jakob Ladányi Jancsó

Stone of Destiny / Kámen Osudu (Czech Republic), Animated musical, World premiere

Directed by Julie Černá

Ceasefire / Prekid vatre (Germany, Italy, Slovenia), Documentary, World premiere

Directed by Jakob Krese

Forum Special 2025:

Inner Blooming Springs / Shinagani gazapkhulebis q'vaviloba (Georgia), Student film, World premiere

Directed by Tiku Kobiashvili

Forum Expanded:

Special Operation / Spetsialna Operatsiia (Ukraine, Lithuania), Documentary, World premiere

Directed by Oleksiy Radynski

Berlinale Classics:

Smile at Last / Naerata ometi (Estonia/URSS, 1985)

Directed by Leida Laius, Arvo Iho

Berlinale Co-Production Market:

Official Feature Project Selection 2025:

A Few Miles South (Ireland, Poland)

Directed by Ben Pearce

Produced by Stop Gap Films

Coproduced by New Europe Productions

The Magic Hour (Romania)

Directed by Radu Muntean

Produced by Tangaj Production

Berlinale Directors::

The Block Universe (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo Film

Coproduced by 42Film

Company Matching Programme:

Lava Films (Poland)