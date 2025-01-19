FNE at Berlinale 2025: New Films and Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for 75th Berlin International Film Festival

The Latvian/Czech/Ukrainian documentary Time to the Target by Vitaly Mansky follows one year of life cycle during the war in Lviv, western Ukraine.
Serbian Golden Bear winner Želimir Žilnik returns to the festival with his Serbian/Slovenian coproduction Eighty Plus. In Žilnik’s hilarious docu-fiction, post-socialist restitution returns his childhood home to Serbian jazz musician Stevan.
Belarusian director Yuri Semashko’s debut feature The Swan Song of Fedor Ozerov, which is a coproduction between Lithuania and Belarus, will also have its world premiere in Forum.
The documentary Letters from Wolf Street by Arjun Talwar will have its world premiere in Panorama Dokumente. The film is a German/Polish coproduction.
The stop motion animated film Tales from the Magic Garden directed by David Súkup (Czech Republic), Patrik Pašš (Slovakia), Leon Vidmar (Slovenia) and Jean-Claude Rozec (France), will premiere in the Generation Kplus section. This coproduction between Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia and France has already been acquired by New Europe Film Sales.
The Hungarian short animated film Wish You Were Ear by Mirjana Balogh will have its world premiere in Generation 14plus.
Estonian/Ukrainian series My Dear Mother / Minu Kallis Ema, created by Raoul Suvi, Toomas Ili and Tiina Lokk, and directed by Doris Tääker, will be presented in Series Market Selects.
Czech/Slovak miniseries Our People, about the assassination of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová, will be showcased at Co-Pro Series. Our People is written by Miro Šifra and directed by Tereza Nvotová.
The Networking Get-Together following the Co-Pro Series Pitches is organised by the Berlinale Co-Production Market in cooperation with the Czech Audiovisual Fund.
Click HERE to see a press release about Tales from the Magic Garden.
NEW TITLES FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES SELECTED FOR 75TH BERLINALE:
Panorama Dokumente:
Letters from Wolf Street / Listy z Wilczej (Poland, Germany), Documentary, World premiere
Directed by Arjun Talwar
Forum:
Time to the Target / Chas pidlotu (Latvia, Czech Republic, Ukraine) Documentary, World premiere
Directed by Vitaly Mansky
Eighty Plus / Restitucija, ili, San i java stare garde (Serbia, Slovenia), Docu-fiction, World premiere
Directed by Želimir Žilnik
The Swan Song of Fedor Ozerov (Lithuania, Belarus), World premiere
Directed by Yuri Semashko
Produced by ARTBOX Production House
Coproduced by Belarusian Filmmakers’ Network, Singo
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Generation Kplus:
Tales from the Magic Garden / Pohádky Po Babičce (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, France), Animated film, World premiere
Directed by David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Leon Vidmar, Jean-Claude Rozec
Produced by Maurfilm, Artichoke, ZVVIKS, Vivement Lundi!
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Slovak Television and Radio, RTV Slovenia, Pictanovo with the support of Région Hauts-de-France, studio Personne n’est parfait! Supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, Public Agency of the Republic of Slovenia, Viba Film, Région Bretagne / Bretagne Cinéma, French CNC, TVR Tempo - Rennes Métropole, Gebeka Films, Tébéo, TébéSud, France Télévisions – France 3 Bretagne, NuFrame
World sales: New Europe Film Sales
Generation 14plus:
Wish You Were Ear (Hungary), Animated film, World premiere
Directed by Mirjana Balogh
Berlinale Co-Production Market:
Series Market Selects:
My Dear Mother / Minu Kallis Ema (Estonia, Ukraine)
Created by Raoul Suvi, Toomas Ili, Tiina Lokk
Directed by Doris Tääker
Produced by Zolba Productions
Broadcaster: Elisa Estonia
World sales: Film.UA Distribution
Co-Pro Series:
Our People (Slovakia, Czech Republic), selected in cooperation with Series Mania:
Written by Miro Šifra
Directed by Tereza Nvotová
Produced by Nutprodukcia
Coproduced by Nutprodukce, the Czech Television