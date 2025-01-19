FNE at Berlinale 2025: New Films and Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for 75th Berlin International Film Festival

Tales from the Magic Garden by David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Leon Vidmar, Jean-Claude Rozec

BERLIN: New titles by Želimir Žilnik and Vitaly Mansky, among others, have been selected for the Forum section at the upcoming 75th Berlin International Film Festival , which will be held 13 – 23 February 2025.

The Latvian/Czech/Ukrainian documentary Time to the Target by Vitaly Mansky follows one year of life cycle during the war in Lviv, western Ukraine.

Serbian Golden Bear winner Želimir Žilnik returns to the festival with his Serbian/Slovenian coproduction Eighty Plus. In Žilnik’s hilarious docu-fiction, post-socialist restitution returns his childhood home to Serbian jazz musician Stevan.

Belarusian director Yuri Semashko’s debut feature The Swan Song of Fedor Ozerov, which is a coproduction between Lithuania and Belarus, will also have its world premiere in Forum.

The documentary Letters from Wolf Street by Arjun Talwar will have its world premiere in Panorama Dokumente. The film is a German/Polish coproduction.

The stop motion animated film Tales from the Magic Garden directed by David Súkup (Czech Republic), Patrik Pašš (Slovakia), Leon Vidmar (Slovenia) and Jean-Claude Rozec (France), will premiere in the Generation Kplus section. This coproduction between Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia and France has already been acquired by New Europe Film Sales.

The Hungarian short animated film Wish You Were Ear by Mirjana Balogh will have its world premiere in Generation 14plus.

Estonian/Ukrainian series My Dear Mother / Minu Kallis Ema, created by Raoul Suvi, Toomas Ili and Tiina Lokk, and directed by Doris Tääker, will be presented in Series Market Selects.

Czech/Slovak miniseries Our People, about the assassination of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová, will be showcased at Co-Pro Series. Our People is written by Miro Šifra and directed by Tereza Nvotová.

The Networking Get-Together following the Co-Pro Series Pitches is organised by the Berlinale Co-Production Market in cooperation with the Czech Audiovisual Fund.

Click HERE to see a press release about Tales from the Magic Garden.

NEW TITLES FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES SELECTED FOR 75TH BERLINALE:

Panorama Dokumente:

Letters from Wolf Street / Listy z Wilczej (Poland, Germany), Documentary, World premiere

Directed by Arjun Talwar

Forum:

Time to the Target / Chas pidlotu (Latvia, Czech Republic, Ukraine) Documentary, World premiere

Directed by Vitaly Mansky

Eighty Plus / Restitucija, ili, San i java stare garde (Serbia, Slovenia), Docu-fiction, World premiere

Directed by Želimir Žilnik

The Swan Song of Fedor Ozerov (Lithuania, Belarus), World premiere

Directed by Yuri Semashko

Produced by ARTBOX Production House

Coproduced by Belarusian Filmmakers’ Network, Singo

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Generation Kplus:

Tales from the Magic Garden / Pohádky Po Babičce (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, France), Animated film, World premiere

Directed by David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Leon Vidmar, Jean-Claude Rozec

Produced by Maurfilm, Artichoke, ZVVIKS, Vivement Lundi!

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Slovak Television and Radio, RTV Slovenia, Pictanovo with the support of Région Hauts-de-France, studio Personne n’est parfait! Supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, Public Agency of the Republic of Slovenia, Viba Film, Région Bretagne / Bretagne Cinéma, French CNC, TVR Tempo - Rennes Métropole, Gebeka Films, Tébéo, TébéSud, France Télévisions – France 3 Bretagne, NuFrame

World sales: New Europe Film Sales

Generation 14plus:

Wish You Were Ear (Hungary), Animated film, World premiere

Directed by Mirjana Balogh

Berlinale Co-Production Market:

Series Market Selects:

My Dear Mother / Minu Kallis Ema (Estonia, Ukraine)

Created by Raoul Suvi, Toomas Ili, Tiina Lokk

Directed by Doris Tääker

Produced by Zolba Productions

Broadcaster: Elisa Estonia

World sales: Film.UA Distribution

Co-Pro Series:

Our People (Slovakia, Czech Republic), selected in cooperation with Series Mania:

Written by Miro Šifra

Directed by Tereza Nvotová

Produced by Nutprodukcia

Coproduced by Nutprodukce, the Czech Television