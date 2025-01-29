FNE Podcast: Alessandro Gropplero: Head of Industry, When East Meets West

TRIESTE: FNE spoke to Alessandro Gropplero, head of industry at When East Meets West ( WEMW ), about this year's programme and the selected projects. From 19 to 22 January 2025, WEMW came back for its 15th edition with a rich combination of talks, events and networking opportunities.

The Co-Production Forum counted 21 projects, including 10 creative documentaries, nine feature films and two short animated films from 14 countries, with a special focus on projects from the 2025 East&West spotlight countries: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.

Coming back for another edition were also the Works in Progress section curated by the Trieste Film Festival (including the Last Stop Trieste, This Is IT and First Cut+ selections), and MIDPOINT Shorts, dedicated to the script and project development of short films.

WEMW 2025 also featured ten Inspirational Labs, run in collaboration with leading training programmes to help professionals from all over the world to develop new business models, explore new formats and connect with new markets. The Inspirational Labs 2025 included Amazing Intelligence (in partnership with ACE Producers), Anima Spirit (with CEE Animation Workshop), Cold Open (with MIDPOINT Institute), Docs Meet Series (with EURODOC), East&West, FilmxGames (with SpielFabrique), Genre Rules (in partnership with the Fantastic Film Forum of the Trieste Science+Fiction Festival), Impact Zone (with ESoDoc), and Streamers Ecosystem and Unlocking Capital (with Investors Circle by Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes).

WEMW 2025 also organised a new edition of the EAVE Slate. This innovative programme, run in close partnership with EAVE, selected 12 European and Latin American companies that are developing a slate of A/V works and offered them consultancies on how to build a successful company slate and strategic company planning, together with business-to-business exchanges with key players from different industry sectors.

When Eeast Meets West was held during the 36th Trieste Film Festival (16–24 January 2025).

Click HERE for the complete 2025 When East Meets West programme and HERE for its winners.

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.