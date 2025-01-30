Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for 50th Césars

PARIS: Flow, The Zone of Interest and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent have received nominations for the 50th Césars, announced in France by the Académie des arts et techniques du cinema.

Gints Zilbalodis’s Latvian majority coproduction Flow has been nominated in the Best Animated Feature category due to its French coproducer, Croatian/Bulgarian/French/Slovenian The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent by Nebojša Slijepčević scooped a nomination in the Best Short Fiction Film category, while The Zone of Interest (USA, UK, Poland) by Jonathan Glazer, which was distributed in French cinemas in 2024, was nominated in the Best Foreign Film category.

The 50th ceremony of the Césars will be held in Paris on 28 February 2025.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for the 50th Césars:

Best Animated Feature:

Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Produced by Dream Well Studio

Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

Best Foreign Film:

The Zone of Interest (USA, UK, Poland)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

Produced by A24

Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four, House Productions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Short Fiction Film:

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent / Čovjek koji nije mogao šutjeti (Croatia, Bulgaria, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Nebojša Slijepčević

Produced by Antitalent

Coproduced by Contrast Films, Les Films Norfolk, Studio Virc

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the French CNC, the Slovenian Film Centre

