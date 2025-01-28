Julie-Jeanne Régnault Leaves EFAD

BRUSSELS: Julie-Jeanne Régnault has announced her decision to step down as General Secretary of the European Film Agency Directors Association ( EFAD ). The decision will be effective starting March 2025.

During her time leading EFAD it expanded from 16 to 38 members and has been instrumental in navigating critical European Union policy discussions, including on the Audiovisual Media Services (AVMS) Directive, State aid, Creative Europe – MEDIA, SatCab, EMFA, and geoblocking.

“Julie-Jeanne has contributed immensely to achieving our objectives. She has really put EFAD on the map as a leading advocate for our sector. She has carried out her responsibilities and supported the members with commitment, energy and passion. I express my gratitude to her for all that she has done over the years”, said Chris Marcich, EFAD President.

EFAD membership covers the European Union countries as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia, among others.

