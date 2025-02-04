SKOPJE: The Macedonian/Czech/Serbian/Croatian coproduction DJ Ahmet, which is the first feature by the Macedonian director Georgi M. Unkovski, received the Special Jury Award for Creative Vision, and the Audience Award in the World Dramatic Competition of the Sundance Film Festival 2025.

Alireza Khatami received the Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic for the Polish minority coproduction The Things You Kill, while the Danish/Czech coproduction Mr. Nobody against Putin by David Borenstein and Pavel Talankin received the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award.

The festival was held 23 January - 2 February 2025, in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Awarded at Sundance Film Festival 2025:

World Dramatic Competition:

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Vision:

DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski

Produced by Cinema Futura

Coproduced by Sektor Film, Alter Vision, Backroom Productions, Baš Čelik Film House, 365 Films

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network)

Sales: Films Boutique

Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic:

DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski

Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic

Alireza Khatami for The Things You Kill (Turkey, France, Poland, Canada)

Produced by Fulgurance Films / Remora Films

Coproduced by Lava Films, Tell Tall Tale / Les Films Band with Pictures

Sales: Best Friend Forever

World Documentary Competition:

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award:

Mr. Nobody against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)

Directed by David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin

Produced by made in copenhagen

Coproduced by PINK in association with BBC Storyville, DR, ZDF/ARTE,

Supported by the Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, FilmFyn, Fritt Ord, the Czech Film Fund, Hermod Lannungs Fond, NRK, SVT, RTS RadioTélévision Suisse, VPRO

Sales: DR Sales