Alireza Khatami received the Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic for the Polish minority coproduction The Things You Kill, while the Danish/Czech coproduction Mr. Nobody against Putin by David Borenstein and Pavel Talankin received the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award.
The festival was held 23 January - 2 February 2025, in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Awarded at Sundance Film Festival 2025:
World Dramatic Competition:
World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Vision:
DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski
Produced by Cinema Futura
Coproduced by Sektor Film, Alter Vision, Backroom Productions, Baš Čelik Film House, 365 Films
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network)
Sales: Films Boutique
Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic:
DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski
Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic
Alireza Khatami for The Things You Kill (Turkey, France, Poland, Canada)
Produced by Fulgurance Films / Remora Films
Coproduced by Lava Films, Tell Tall Tale / Les Films Band with Pictures
Sales: Best Friend Forever
World Documentary Competition:
World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award:
Mr. Nobody against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)
Directed by David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin
Produced by made in copenhagen
Coproduced by PINK in association with BBC Storyville, DR, ZDF/ARTE,
Supported by the Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, FilmFyn, Fritt Ord, the Czech Film Fund, Hermod Lannungs Fond, NRK, SVT, RTS RadioTélévision Suisse, VPRO
Sales: DR Sales