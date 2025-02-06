Apply Now for International Screen Institute’s Audience Design Lab and ProPro: The Women Producers Programme

VIENNA: The application deadlines for International Screen Institute ’s Audience Design Lab and ProPro: The Women Producers Programme are 3 March and 10 February 2025, respectively.

Apply Now for International Screen Institute’s Audience Design Lab!

For a film to exist in the world, it needs to know where it sits both within the market, and with its audiences. Knowing who your potential audiences are before you embark on the long, challenging journey of independent filmmaking will give you better chances of finding and engaging in a meaningful way. The Audience Design Lab is an in-person workshop aimed to support filmmakers with the above, by introducing the methodology of Audience Design and supporting teams with defining and understanding their target audience.

Deadline approaching – Apply Now!

Apply Now for International Screen Institute’s ProPro: The Women Producers Programme!

ProPro is a comprehensive programme tailored to support and advance women in the producer or other leadership roles within the European film industry. A week-long, immersive workshop in Vienna is followed by individual mentorship sessions. The programme is tailor-made to the concrete needs of specific participants, who gain practical skills in leadership and team management, define their unique selling points for their projects and companies, master negotiation, and enhance presentation skills. Participants choose a focus on project-development or company strategy.

Deadline approaching – Apply Now!

ProPro: The Women Producers Programme will be held 2 – 6 June 2025, and The Audience Design Lab is to take place 10 – 13 June 2025, both in Vienna.

Click HERE to find more about the Audience Design Lab and HERE for ProPro: The Women Producers Programme

Sponsored Statement