International Screen Institute – Elevating Global Film & Media Talent: Applications for Programmes Open!

VIENNA: The International Screen Institute ( ISI ) delivers high-quality training programmes for film, TV, and media professionals, with a strong focus on business skills and career development for producers.

The 2025 Programmes Highlights are: ProPro – The Producers Programme for Women (2-6 June), The Audience Design Lab (10-13 June), Business and Legal Affairs (15-19 September), Market Ready (6-10 October) and Sustainability Management (3-7 November).

Committed to fostering innovation, collaboration, and inclusivity, ISI offers practical and industry-relevant courses led by international experts.

All programmes are conducted in English, hosted in Vienna and open to professionals worldwide.

For more information, visit www.screeninstitute.eu.

Click HERE for the press release.