BERLIN: This year, the European Shooting Stars, who will be presented during the Berlin International Film Festival (13 – 23 February 2025), include young talents from Cyprus, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Montenegro.

Maria Makris (Cyprus), Maarja Johanna Mägi (Estonia), Kārlis Arnolds Avots (Latvia), Šarūnas Zenkevičius (Lithuania), Lidija Kordić (Montenegro) and other five actors and actresses have been selected by a jury of experts including the Romanian director/writer Radu Muntean and the Montenegrin journalist/curator Vuk Perović.

The 28th European Shooting Stars event in Berlin will peak with the ceremony on 17 February 2025.

Click HERE to find more about the European Shooting Stars 2025.