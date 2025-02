VIENNA: The International Screen Institute ( ISI ) has extended the applications for its programme ProPro – The Producers Programme for Women (2-6 June 2025). The new deadline is 24 February 2025.

The ISI’s other 2025 high-quality training programmes for film, TV, and media professionals are: The Audience Design Lab (10-13 June), Business and Legal Affairs (15-19 September), Market Ready (6-10 October), and Sustainability Management (3-7 November).

All programmes are hosted in Vienna and open to professionals worldwide.

For more information, visit www.screeninstitute.eu.

Click HERE for the press release.

Sponsored statement