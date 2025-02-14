Film Sales Agency Baltic Crime Launches to Represent Baltic Productions on the Global Stage

A groundbreaking film sales agency, Baltic Crime, has officially launched, dedicated to revolutionizing the international reach of Baltic films and series. With a strong mission to ensure Baltic productions achieve global recognition across television, streaming platforms, and cinemas, the company is set to become the leading gateway for Baltic storytelling worldwide.

Baltic Crime is founded by industry leaders and producers from some of the most renowned film production companies in the region: Nafta Films, (Esko Rips, Lukas Timonis), Eyewell (Michael Werner), Studio Iskra (Kristian Taska, Ilkka Matila), Apollo Film Productions (Tanel Tatter), Hansa Film (Armin Karu), Tallifornia (Rain Rannu, Tõnu Hiielaid) and Maarit Mäeveer-Eller. The collective expertise of these professionals ensures a strong foundation for the agency’s ambitious vision.

Michael Werner, founder of Sweden-based sales agency Eyewell, joins as a founder and consultant, bringing a wealth of experience in international film sales. With over a decade of collaboration with Baltic producers, Werner is passionate about expanding the global reach of Baltic cinema. He remarked, “I see this company playing a crucial role in significantly expanding Baltic film representation. The new generation of films emerging from this region is outstanding, and I am excited to help bring them to wider audiences.”

Leading the agency as Founder and CEO, Maarit Mäeveer-Eller brings a strong background in film and media technology. Having successfully run Votemo, a startup specializing in audience engagement for film festivals, she has worked with over 50 film festivals across 20 countries. Speaking about her new venture, Mäeveer-Eller stated, “For the past four years, I have been immersed in the film industry, focusing on audience data and discussing the challenges of film distribution. I strongly believe that the film quality and potential growth in the Baltic film industry are huge, and we are having great momentum with the quality of films produced. Our mission at Baltic Crime is to drive strategic growth for the region’s film industry.”

Baltic Crime already represents 27 films from the region, offering a diverse selection of high-quality productions to international buyers and distributors. Some of the most popular films that have launched in the Baltics and are represented by Baltic Crime include Aurora (Maarja Johanna Mägi chosen as Shooting Star in Berlinale), The Shadow (Black Nights Main Competition), Rolling Papers (Just Film Audience Award), and Southern Chronicles (Baltic Film Competition winner at Black Nights). Currently, Baltic Crime represents mainly films produced in Estonia, with the next step being to add more Latvian and Lithuanian productions.

Tiina Lokk, Festival Director and Artistic Director of Black Nights Film Festival, highlighted the importance of the initiative: “Now is the right time to launch a dedicated Baltic sales agency. The region’s film industry has reached a stable artistic and production level, spanning feature films, documentaries, and animation. I believe Baltic Crime will help our films find new markets and share our stories with the world. This is something to be proud of.”

With a strong leadership team and a clear vision, the company is poised to make a significant impact on the global film industry.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Maarit Mäeveer-Eller

CEO and Founder of Baltic Crime

email contact

+372 53315711

Films and catalogue: https://www.balticcrime.com/