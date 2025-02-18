Council of Europe Launches Call for Series Co-Production Support 2025

STRASBOURG: The third round of the three-year Programme for Series Co-Production, initiated by the Council of Europe, home of Eurimages , has the application deadline set for 15 April 2025.

This year, the additional support of the Bulgarian National Film Center, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the Polish Film Institute and the Norwegian Film Institute expands the Programme’s reach to 21 member States, supported by 22 ministries and national agencies.

The call is currently open for producers coming from countries including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Click HERE for more information.