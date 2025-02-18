LIM 2025 Announces Selected Participants

This mentorship programme created by the French Le Groupe West was developed with the Romanian Control N, Belgian VAF, and the Krakow Festival Office.
Click HERE to see the selected participants for LIM 2025.
BUCHAREST: Sixteen filmmakers from countries including the Baltics, Romania and Poland have been selected for the 2025 edition of LIM (Less Is More).
