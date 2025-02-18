CEE Animation Workshop 2025 Announces Selected Projects

PRAGUE: Twelve animated projects including five series, four long films and three short films have been selected for the 7th CEE Animation Workshop , a year-long project development and producer skills advancement training programme organised by CEE Animation .

The 27 participants with these 12 projects are from 10 European countries including Lithuania, Serbia, Georgia, Croatia, Latvia and Poland.

“This year will be really special, as we are bringing many highlights! Firstly, we are proudly welcoming new group leaders, accomplished producers Annemie Degryse and Reka Temple, and we are starting the first module in Nova Gorica - Gorizia, the European Capital of Culture 2025. We are also looking forward to visiting Łódź for our summer module and attending the CEE Animation Forum 2025 in November as a really nice closure to this edition. We are counting on a busy and inspiring year!” says Saša Bach, the Managing director.

The 7th edition of the CEE Animation Workshop will take place from March to October 2025 and will consist of four one-week modules. Two modules will be held online (in May and October) and two modules will be organised on-site: in Nova Gorica / Gorizia (Slovenia / Italy) from 10 to 16 March, and in Łódź (Poland) from 28 July to 3 August.

